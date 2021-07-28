Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for your Wednesday dose of news and stories.

If you can't wait to hear about big and breaking news in your neighborhood, sign up for one of our 17 (yes 17!) Neighborhood Email News Alerts.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

NEWS

Glassell Park: A man was arrested after he allegedly walked into the lobby of the LAPD Northeast Division station, pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at an officer staffing the front desk. The officer then pulled out his weapon, but no shots were fired. The Eastsider

East LA: The L.A. County Board of Supervisors approved a reward of $80,000 in connection with three East L.A. homicides -- including the murder of a homeless mother -- committed over a period of more than four years. The Eastsider

Angelino Heights -- A SWAT team and LAPD negotiators responded to a suspect barricaded in a residence Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Douglas Street. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Three Los Feliz restaurant owners adjust to a new normal

While employees as well as many patrons are wearing masks, all seems to be back to normal at the cafes, bars and restaurants that line Hillhurst Avenue. That is until you start talking to the owners.

Most restrictions on restaurants and other businesses were lifted about six weeks ago when state's economy was reopened. But restaurateurs are still dealing a unique hangover from a year of pandemic restrictions.

For three restaurant owners along Hillhurst Avenue, that hangover includes a struggle to get enough staff - especially for the kitchen. It also means new and lasting ways to think about outdoor seating. But that wasn't such a big change at the Alcove Cafe, known for its ample, tree-shaded patio.

“It seems like we were built for the pandemic,” said owner Tom Trellis.

Read more in The Eastsider

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

NOTEBOOK

Redistricting: Preparations are underway to change and shift political boundaries in response to the latest U.S. Census data. On Thursday, July 29 the L.A. City Council Redistricting Commission will hold a virtual public hearing to gather comments regarding Council District 13, currently represented by Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell.

Oversized Vehicles: RVs and campers are prohibited from parking overnight on numerous streets across from the Eastside. The list of those streets where oversized vehicle parking is restricted seems to grow every year. But a class action lawsuit filed this week says those restrictions violate the civil rights of the people who live in those vehicles. L.A. Times

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

• July 27: Is South L.A. Forging a New American Identity?

• July 31: Los Feliz Flea

• July 31: Reopening Revelry at Bob Baker Marionette Theater

Go here for details and more events

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.