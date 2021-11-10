Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Let's get you caught up with the latest news and stories. Read on!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

NEWS

COVID testing

Health-care startup Curative has re-launched its COVID-19 testing site at Dodger Stadium, the company announced today. The site began offering free, drive-thru PCR nasal tests on Monday. The Eastsider

Redistricting

4th District City Councilmember Nithya Raman managed to regain a small sections of Silver Lake and Hollywood under the latest redistricting map that was approved by a City Council committee. However, Raman said she will still lose about 40% of her current constituents and voted against the proposed new boundaries that would be imposed for the next decade. Two public hearings will be held on the matter this month before a final vote is taken by the City Council. LA Times

Armed rangers?

Several Eastside neighborhood councils -- including those from Echo Park, Highland Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake -- voiced their opposition to allow park rangers to carry fire arms. The Eastsider

THE LATEST

Horses retire to the top of Elysian Heights

It may come as a surprise to many that the Elysian Heights section of Echo Park is also horse country -- albeit a very small country.

It consists of a single, small stable and corral on private property next to Elysian Park. After being empty for a while, the stable is now home to a pair of rescue horses named Half-Moon and BeauDune. The horses were moved here by a group called the Elysian Park Stables Co-Op.

It seems that Half-Moon and BeauDune are doing well in their new home, which has views of the surrounding hillsides and easy access to the park's trails.

“Both horses are still full of lots of vinegar when riding,” said Jamel Josset, with the stables co-op.

Read more

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

Sponsored by LACFEPS

Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success

Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.

Read more

NOTEBOOK

Pricey 90027

Property Shark has issued its “100 most expensive Zip Codes in the U.S.” in 2021. Exactly one Eastside Zip Code squeezed onto the list. You guessed it, the 90027 Los Feliz Zip Code. A popular spot for celebrity home buyers, the Griffith Park-adjacent neighborhood managed to limp into 98th place, with a median home price of $1.64 million. Still a bargain compared to the $4.125 million median price for the Beverly Hills 90210 Zip.

Shooting update

The victim in Tuesday's fatal El Sereno shooting has been identified as 50-year-old Miguel Perez.

Take a break from cooking this Thanksgiving?

Let us know if you can recommend an Eastside restaurant, bakery or market that you rely on to make your holiday feast -- for take out at home or to enjoy at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. We will publish a list as a Daily Digest exclusive at the end of next week. Just reply to this newsletter with your recommendations.

Got Art

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Nov 10: Sophia Cleary hosted by Jenson Titus and Nic Scheppard of Very Gay Paint

Nov 11: Peacock: A Comedy Show at Club Tee Gee

• Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.