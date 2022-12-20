Hello, Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Hello, I'm Robert Fulton, and I'm your Daily Digest Editor today. The passing of P-22 certainly bummed me out more than I thought it would. Well, let's get to it.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Echo Park: Thanks to Sandra Ross for sharing her photo of the sunset as seen from Morton and Lucretia avenues.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
ELYSIAN VALLEY
Dorris Place Elementary shines as a historic and Hollywood star
Dorris Place Elementary School in Elysian Valley has seemingly been untouched by time.
Teachers have educated children at the site near the Los Angeles River since 1925, and the school’s brick-clad main building opened in 1928.
Being so close to Hollywood, the school naturally has had its brushes with fame. Long before she burst onto the Hollywood scene as Marilyn Monroe, Norma Jeane Mortenson attended kindergarten at Dorris Place, according to school principal Delia Rios.
Over the years, the school’s well-preserved historic character has made it a bit of a Hollywood star. Its main building and classrooms has served as a set for numerous films, television series and commercials, including 2003’s “Freaky Friday.” In 1987, the Los Angeles Times referred to Dorris Place as “probably the most-filmed elementary school in the United States.”
“They do a lot of filming here because of (the building’s) look,” said LAUSD complex project manager Dave Montes.
Dorris Place has a vintage look and charm. The front of the school has a set of circular shaped steps that lead up to the front doors. Above the doors are stained glass windows, added to honor retired teacher Lara Clardy, who taught at Dorris Place from 1966 to 2006.
Other prominent features include decorative brackets at the entrance, Corinthian pilasters and an arched cornice along the tile roofline. The building has numerous rooms equipped with two-panel doors that have transom windows above them, although the once clear glass has been painted over. Hand-painted stenciling is found at various locations in the building.
In preparation for its forthcoming 100th anniversary, Dorris Place is seeking old photos, stories and other materials for its archive. In addition, Rios is trying to create an alumni group. Those interested in sharing information on school history or becoming part of the alumni group should email dorrisplace100@gmail.com.
“We’re trying to get more of the history of the school,” she said. “There are tons of people that have been through here. It’s a very beloved school.”
🎒 More School News
Lockwood Elementary a step closer to becoming greener
East Hollywood: Lockwood Elementary is one of five LAUSD campuses to receive more than $2 million to create outdoor learning and green spaces. Lockwood is at the top of the district’s Greening Index, which ranks the district’s schools based on the greatest need for green space. The funds will be spent to enhance a 2,000-square-foot area with landscaping, seating, internet connectivity and more. By the time the project is completed, teachers will be able to take students outdoors and conduct lessons in subjects ranging from science to art and carry out hands-on projects in the school’s garden. The goal is to begin construction in 2024 and have the space ready for use by 2025. Humphreys Avenue Elementary in East LA also received funding.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Silver Lake: Bundle up and bring a flashlight for an evening hike through the streets and stairways of Silver Lake.
Silver Lake: Instrument players and music lovers come celebrate the Make Music LA Winter Festival. Bring your instruments and take part in this musical celebration.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Elysian Valley: There's a Rolling Stones tribute taking place at Zebulon. Shine a Light is celebrating 50 years of Exile on Main Street and a benefit with a portion of proceeds going to Noise for Now, a nonprofit initiative for reproductive justice and abortion access.
Highland Park: How can you celebrate your love for Christmas and Prince at the same time? Head to the Offbeat Bar for at evening of Prince music at Princemas.
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
We are now halfway to reaching our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide you with more of the community news coverage you can't find anyplace else. But we have only a few days left before the fundraiser ends on Dec. 31. Help us move that needle!
💡 Good to Know
LAUSD updated Instructional Calendar
ICYMI: The LAUSD 2022-2023 Instructional Calendar has been revised to reflect recent changes to the Acceleration Days schedule. March 15, and April 19 are now regular instructional days, and the last day of instruction is June 9, 2023.
📋 How did we do today?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading. And remember, the shortest day of the year is tomorrow - Winter Solstice.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📈 542 Supporters and Counting!
We reached our goal of having 500 contributors by the end of the year - then shot right past it! Thanks to all those who have contributed. But we can still certainly use more contributors to support our mission to provide the community news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.