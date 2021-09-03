It's Friday, finally!

After some relatively cool days, the weather will be heating up during the extended Labor Day weekend, when you can expect temperatures to rise into the low to mid 90s.

Saturday is also LA's 240th birthday. The folks over at LA 2050 have created a digital birthday book featuring favorite places -- such as the LA River Elysian Park at Mariachi Plaza -- selected by community and socially-conscious leaders. Happy birthday LA!

One last thing, the Daily Digest will be taking Labor Day off. We will be back in your inbox on Tuesday. Have a great holiday!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside House Hunter

July was a hot month for real estate

While home buyers are beginning to become more picky with more choices available, LA home prices continue to surge this summer. The LA County median sales price reached $795,000 in July. That is a record high, said the LA Times.

On the Eastside, July was a mixed bag. Some neighborhoods, such as Echo Park and El Sereno, saw the median sales price jump more than 30% from a year ago. But most neighborhoods posted more moderate gains, and some places, like Boyle Heights and Los Feliz, experienced a decline.

Here is a breakdown of July 2021 Eastside sales by Zip Code from Corelogic:

Atwater Village + Silver Lake North (90039)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 20

Median Sales Price: $1,450,000

Change from a year ago: 28.1%

Boyle Heights (90033)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 4

Median Sales Price: $583,000

Change from a year ago: -0.3%

Boyle Heights South + East LA (90023)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 5

Median Sales Price: $550,000

Change from a year ago 7.1%

Cypress Park, Glassell Park & Mt. Washington (90065)

Single-Family Homes Sold:36

Median Sales Price: $1,000,000

Change from a year ago -2.2%

Eagle Rock (90041)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 12

Median Sales Price: $1,185,000

Change from a year ago: 9.7%

East LA (90022)

Single-Family Homes Sold:10

Median Sales Price: $513,000

Change from a year ago: 28.1%

East LA + City Terrace (90063)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 15

Median Sales Price: $591,000

Change from a year ago: 14.8%

East Hollywood (90029)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 4

Median Sales Price: $1,040,000

Change from a year ago 6.9%

Echo Park/Silver Lake (90026)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 25

Median Sales Price: $1,430,000

Change from a year ago: 30.0%

El Sereno (90032)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 31

Median Sales Price: $843,000

Change from a year ago: 32.5%

Highland Park (90042)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 30

Median Sales Price: $1,000,000

Change from a year ago 9.3%

Lincoln Heights (90031)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 7

Median Sales Price: $710,000

Change from a year ago: 5.2%

Los Feliz (90027)

Single-Family Homes Sold: 25

Median Sales Price: $2,468,000

Change from a year ago: -9.4%

