Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Read on for your Tuesday batch of news and stories.
But first .... Starting today, you will be able to visit The Eastsider five times every month before you will be required to sign up for an account to read more stories at no charge. That will also include a free subscription to the Daily Digest. This is a technical formality since you already receive the Daily Digest. But that's how this system works. I ask for your patience as we implement this change.
If you have any problem, just send me an email hello@TheEastsiderLA.com.
Now, on for the latest.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
News
Shooting: A person was shot and wounded early Monday morning along the southbound Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway near Dodger Stadium, the CHP reported. The shooting was reported about 1 a.m. near Hill Street. The wounded person was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. No suspect description was available. The Eastsider
EL SERENO
A neighborhood history hero
By Marcos Franco
The banks of the Arroyo Rosa de Castilla were once lined with vibrant California wild roses. Now, the stream is mostly covered up, encased in a concrete channel and largely forgotten by most residents. Except for Jorge Garcia.
Garcia is the president and co-founder of the El Sereno Historical Society. The Mexican Rancho era, when the Arroyo Rosa de Castilla still flowed freely through fields and ranchlands, is one of Garcia's favorite times in local history. It sparked his curiosity and drove him to get others involved to help preserve El Sereno landmarks.
Earlier this year, Garcia and his team were victorious in placing the old Farmdale Schoolhouse on the National Register of Historic Places, the first officially recognized historic landmark in El Sereno. The wood-framed, Victorian-style schoolhouse, which dates back to 1889, was the first school in El Sereno and is the oldest schoolhouse in L.A. Unified, according to a survey of the city’s historic sites.
“The reason we want to preserve Farmdale is because we’ve lost so much already,” said Garcia. “El Sereno has very few landmarks that are recognized as historic places, which is why it's important for us to preserve this [surviving] history.”
It's been the lack of recognition for El Sereno history and the loss of several landmarks, including the El Sereno Park Clubhouse, that have motivated Garcia to do more.
For example, the Mid-Century clubhouse, built in 1949, was demolished to construct new basketball courts several years ago. But a lack of funding has stalled the park improvements, leaving a weed-filled lot where the clubhouse once stood. It’s a bitter reminder of a missed opportunity to preserve neighborhood history, said Garcia.
“There's nothing there now … it's part of our park that's not being utilized.”
Despite these losses, Garcia, a father of five, loves the community where he grew up and raised a family. He enjoys the open space and hills and frequently walks his dogs and bikes through the neighborhood.
El Sereno, he says, has a “small-town feel in a big city.”
Marcos Franco is a third-year journalism student at Cal State LA with experience covering neighborhoods on the Eastside.
Things to Do
Wed, July 27: Mushrooms of Southern California
Thu, July 28: L.A. River Farmers' Market
That's It!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
The mission of The Eastsider is provide free access to the news, stories and info you need to stay connected to your Eastside neighborhood. But we need your financial support to maintain our service and do more.
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.