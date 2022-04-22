It's Friday, Finally!

Get ready for some weather whiplash. After last night's rain and today's cool weather, Santa Ana winds are expected to heat things up this weekend, with highs rising into the 80s by Sunday.

The weather will be great for numerous outdoor events, including the Eastside Arts Festival of Hope in East L.A. and Lummis Days in Highland Park (Check our calendar for details).

Have a great weekend. See you on Monday!

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Los Feliz: The marquee and neon sign outside the Vista Theatre are undergoing repairs and restoration. Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who bought the Vista Theatre, had initially said it would reopen by last December. It's obviously taking longer than expected, but it's nice to see signs of progress. We will keep you updated on the Vista's reopening date.

Thanks to Jason Rothberg for the photo.

NEWS

Transportation: Masks will again be required on all public transit within Los Angeles County, including buses, trains, taxis and ride-hailing service vehicles, under a new COVID-19 health order that will take effect Friday. The Eastsider

Homeless housing by the roundabout

By Barry Lank

The city is moving forward to establish a temporary homeless shelter in Cypress Park that will be able to house to 130 people.

A cluster of 34 residential units, with four beds per unit, will be located next to the traffic roundabout where West Avenue 19, San Fernando Road and Riverside Drive meet near the Home Depot.

These residential units will be larger than the 8-foot-by-8-foot cabins found in “tiny home villages,” according to Mary Nemick with the city’s Bureau of Engineering. Instead, these buildings will measure 12-by-28 feet, and will come equipped with kitchens, bathrooms, and living spaces.

Some of these units will also be stitched together to form a fourplex or a duplex, said Nemick.

The construction contract for the project was awarded Wednesday to Ford EC, at a projected cost of $4,747,500. Construction is expected to finish in October.

EASTSIDE REAL ESTATE

Up, up & up

Citywide: L.A. home prices continued to climb last month despite a surge in mortgage rates. The median price of an existing, single-family home in the metropolitan Los Angeles was $770,000 in March, up from up $680,000 one year ago. The year-over-year hike represents a 13.2% increase, said the California Assn. of Realtors. A typical home took about nine days to sell -- That's up from eight eight days in March 2021. While prices continued to rise, the association said it might be a few months before those higher interest rate begin to have a noticeable impact on the market.

In Other Real Estate News:

Echo Park: The wooden framework of a senior affordable housing complex on Montana Street, just west of Echo Park Avenue, is nearly complete, Urbanize reported. When finished, the five-story building will offer 64 apartments to households earning up to 30 percent of the area median income. Rents are expected to range from $591 to $633 a month.

Los Feliz: Producer Dana Brunetti - known for “Social Network,” “House of Cards” and the “Fifty Shades” franchise - has sold another one of his Southern California homes, Dirt reported. The William Adams-designed 3-bedroom/3-bathroom went for $3.5. million. For the last few years, it has been out at up to $11,000 per month and more recently was available on Airbnb for $686 a night.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include $26,000 off an Atwater Village bungalow; a $100,000 cut on a Glassell Park 3-bedroom; and a $180,000 chop on a Highland Park triplex.

Weekend Open House

Eagle Rock 4-bedroom/3-bath with ADU

Fabulous Mt Washington Hideaway

Silver Lake Duplex + ADU

Franklin Hills Hideway

"Stair Candy" update

The whitewashing of the Stair Candy artwork in Silver Lake has stirred up a lot of attention. Some have suggested that the colorful stairway was painted over to clean up tagging.

It's still not known who was responsible, but city workers were not involved, said a statement issued by Councilman Mitch O'Farrell.

The council office is "working with City departments to investigate what happened and how to fix it," said the statement. "We have also reached out to the artist who painted the original mural and will work collaboratively on restoration of this beloved community art piece."

EASTSIDE EVENTS

Friday

Various Locations: Taste of the Eastside

Saturday

East LA: Eastside Arts Festival of Hope

Sunday

Highland Park: Lummis Days

ONE LAST THING

Lummis Who?: The Lummis Days Festival this weekend is named after Charles Fletcher Lummis, a writer who in the early 1880s walked from Cincinnati to L.A., where he served as City Editor of the L.A. Times, helped found the Southwest Museum and built a stone house -- the Lummis House -- next to the Arroyo Seco.

