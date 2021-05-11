Good Morning!

The LADWP office in Lincoln Heights is an Art Deco jewel box. 

Changes are underway at one of El Sereno's biggest homeless encampments

Many of the homeless who had lived on the Huntington Drive traffic median have left in recent weeks. Now, the city is preparing to repair several blocks of the wide, grassy median, reports The Eastsider.  “People are being moved out,” one neighborhood council member told the Eastsider. “Some people don’t want to go.”

New life for a historic olive grove

Barnsdall Art Park in East Hollywood is best known for its arts activities and Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House. But the park is also home to the remnants of an olive grove that was planted more than a century ago when this spot was known as Olive Hill. Now there's an effort to restore and expand the grove, reports The Eastsider.

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions features a $10,000 slice on an Atwater Village Traditional; a $35,000 cut on an Echo Park duplex and $60,000 off an East LA 5-bedroom.

Pets need pampering too

For our newest guide to the Eastside, we have rounded up neighborhood businesses -- from vets to dog walkers -- to help care for your beloved pets. Go here for The Eastsider's Pet Care Guide.

 Treehaus in Atwater Village is Hiring! Part-time position. Must be available weekends and some additional weekdays. Starting at $16 hourly. E-mail resumé to: hello@treehausla.com.

Calendar

 May 11: 2021 NASA GLOBE Community Trees Challenge

 May 12:  Grand Park's Rec Center

Go here for details and more events

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service.

