Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

Does this Highland Park pay phone actually work? Thanks to Katrina Alexy for sharing the photo.

The Latest

While coyotes might be more visible, and aggressive, during the early summer, they roam across our parks, streets and backyards all year long. Here's a primer and reminder on how to live with the urban coyote.

The city so far this year has had 50 homicides and 192 shooting victims, versus 31 homicides and 70 shooting victims at the same point in 2020. That includes two murders in Highland Park and one in El Sereno and Hermon.

Police are asking for your help to find 12-year-old Myli Gramajo, who was last seen Monday afternoon leaving her home.

The 4th District councilman died in January. But a recording of his voice may greet callers to the city's 311 line under a City Council proposal: "Hi this is Tom LaBonge. Let's continue to enjoy and love Los Angeles."

Notebook

Earthquake anniversary

It was 50 years ago yesterday that L.A. woke up to the 6.6 Sylmar earthquake. The San Fernando Valley sustained some of the heaviest damage, but the Eastside was not immune. A member of the Eagle Rock Facebook group posted a photo of the ruined bell tower of the Eagle Rock Presbyterian Church. It's a reminder to keep earthquake ready.

