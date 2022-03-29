Good Morning!

Silver Lake: Not all big cats are P-22. Thanks to Daryl Fuji for the photo.

NEWS

Echo Park: Police apprehended a burglary suspect after an hours-long search Monday afternoon. The Eastsider

East Los Angeles: A man was killed in a gunfight near a food truck on Whittier Boulevard Sunday night. The Eastsider

He wanted to be a sports star; he became stellar physicist instead

Los Feliz -- An intersection near Marshall High will be named in honor of one of its graduates: Barry Barish, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and physicist.

The L.A. City Council designated the intersection of Aloha and St. George streets as "Dr. Barry Barish Square." A dedication ceremony is scheduled for next month.

“It’s pretty incredible to have a street corner named after you,” said Barish, who graduated from Marshall in 1954 after attending Michteltorena Elementary and King Middle School.

Barish was a professor of physics and scientist at Cal Tech for the bulk of his career. He also oversaw a specialized observatory that detected gravitational waves for the first time ever.

In 2017, Barish and colleagues Rainer Weiss and Kip S. Thorne shared the Nobel Prize in Physics. Barish returned to Marshall in 2018 to speak at graduation.

At age 86, Barish still conducts research at CalTech. Also, he teaches physics and astronomy at UC Riverside.

A Pleasant Surprise

Up until a few weeks ago, Barish had no idea the Los Feliz intersection would be named after him.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman proposed the designation following years of work on the part of Silver Lake resident Rhea E. Johnson, a long-time friend of Barish and his wife, Samoan.

It took Johnson several years of work with the city council, the neighborhood council, and city staff to honor Barish.

Tennis vs Physics

While at Marshall, Barish seemed more interested in tennis than physics.

“Tennis was my passion in high school, and we had a great team,” said Barish in a statement provided by L.A. Unified after the Nobel prize win. “As a teenage boy, I wanted to be a great sports star more than a scientist, but I had a coach who believed in me and encouraged me to excel in school.”

Barish said he had mixed feelings about having the intersection named after him. He wondered if he deserved it but said it was a pleasant surprise. He has been recognized for his work before, but this is different.

“You receive a little plaque that goes on the wall and that’s nice,” he said. “Having something out in public – it’s a good thing. It’s kind of nice for me, I have to admit it.”

NOTEBOOK

Eagle Rock - An Occidental College student has won $24,698 on “Wheel of Fortune,” the Oxy reported. Caleb Reyes, who graduates this year with a degree in kinesiology, taped his winning episode on March 3, but had to wait until it was broadcast to tell his classmates. His winning phrases included “Living on Campus,” “Career Center” and “Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim.” But he failed to win the bonus round with “Going Home.” Oxy

Echo Park: It's been one year since the closure of the Echo Park Lake homeless encampment, and L.A. Times columnist Erika D. Smith contemplates the aftermath. L.A. Times

Silver Lake: P-22 apparently made a return visit to Silver Lake over the weekend. The Griffith Park mountain lion was spotted heading northbound on Benton Way. L.A. Times

ONE LAST THING

In addition to Nobel-Prize winner Barry Barish, other notable Marshall High alums include actor Leonardo Di Caprio, O.J. Simpson trial judge Lance Ito and "Catwoman" actress Julie Newmar.

