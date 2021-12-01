Good Morning!

EASTSIDE SCENE

An industrial landscape in silhouette captured during a sunset viewed from Boyle Heights. Thanks to Kevin Break for sharing the photo.

THE LATEST

Shade trees bring cool relief, but some neighborhoods benefit more than others

L.A. is often portrayed as a city of sun worshippers wearing expensive sunglasses. But we love our shade, too. Anyone who's waited for a Metro bus on a sunbaked sidewalk knows that a shady tree can make a big difference.

But, like most precious resources, shade and trees are not distributed evenly across L.A.

Google’s Tree Canopy Lab, using aerial photographs, estimate that trees shade, on average, 14.37% of the City of Los Angeles. But in Boyle Heights, for example, the figure is just 6.22%.

Compare that to Los Feliz (including Griffith Park), with 27%. And beyond the Eastside, there's Bel-Air Beverly Crest at 37.98%.

City Forest Officer, Rachel Malarich, told Spectrum News that just four census blocks -- all located in affluent neighborhoods -- account for nearly 20% of the city's tree canopy.

Malarich and others, like the USC Urban Trees Initiative, plant more trees where they're scarce. The shade cast from the urban canopy will become even more important as global climate change will keep temperatures rising.

A report by CAPA Strategies says much of the shade imbalance between neighborhoods can be attributed to racist redlining laws from the early half of the 20th Century. Richer and whiter neighborhoods got the greenspaces, say researchers.

"Higher density housing, commercial, and industrial activities were allowed to locate in the city's eastern and southern areas in which lower income workers, including people of color, were concentrated," according to a 2005 article in the journal Urban Geography. "Public parks, as well as other urban services were, however, disproportionately targeted to other parts of town."

How much of your neighborhood is shaded on average? Check out the chart below based on neighborhood council boundaries - from highest to lowest -- using Google's Tree Canopy Lab.

There are other ways to measure the urban tree canopy, including the LA County Tree Canopy Viewer.

NOTEBOOK

Gun shop trouble

At first, prosecutors merely charged Archi Duenas, manager of the gun store at the L.A. Police Academy next to Elysian Park, with stealing weapons from the shop. Now prosecutors are looking at other LAPD officers and commanders who allegedly bought guns from Duenas, the LA Times reported. If officers actually bought those guns, did they even know they were stolen? Plus, the Times added, shouldn’t the LAPD have dealt with a wider mismanagement of guns much, much earlier?

Latina Superheroes

Boyle Heights: The first Latina superhero team is coming together and heading for comic book stores, the LA Times reported. Kayden Phoenix from Boyle Heights has already been developing each character in separate graphic novels that are still coming out: Jalisco, a Mexican folklorico dancer who carries a blade; Santa, a Texas border-town brawler; Loquita, a Boriqua/Cubana teen detective from Miami; Ruca, an East L.A. vigilante; and Bandita, a Dominican cowgirl. The next step is a book that ties them all together. Phoenix is known for making, so this concept started as a screenplay. “I showed people," Phoenix told the Times, "and everyone asked me, ‘Where’s the comic book?’”

