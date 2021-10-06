Good Morning!

THE LATEST

The “Say Their Names” project is mostly gone but not forgotten

A year ago, in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, the fence around the Silver Lake reservoirs was adorned with some 200 or so names - spelled out in rags and fabric - of unarmed African-American who had been killed by police in the United States.

Now most of the names are gone, except a few along the southern path, and about a dozen at the northern end. And many are in tatters. Several were removed for safe keeping after evidence of vandalism.

Silver Lake residents and groups are now considering what to do with the names that remain and how to honor the legacy of the fragile Say Their Names project.

Read more in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Rose Ochi memorial

The LAPD will dedicate a plaque at the Police Academy in Elysian Park to honor the legacy of Rose Matsui Ochi, an attorney, civil rights activist and the first Japanese-American woman to serve on the LA Police Commission. Ochi, who was born in East LA and attended Roosevelt High in Boyle Heights, died late last year from complications of COVID-19.

CALENDAR

Oct 7: Popular Kids Club w/ Storm, Adomian, Perez + MORE!

Oct. 7: Peacock: A Comedy Show at Club Tee Gee

Oct. 9: Angel City Jazz Festival Presents Orenda Records Fest

Oct. 9: Los Feliz Flea

