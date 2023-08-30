Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Eastsider Newsletter Editor for Wednesday, Robert Fulton. Drum roll please .. Congratulations to John M., winner of this month's Eastsider Giveaway: A $50 Village Bakery & Cafe gift certificate. Yum!
Now on to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Cypress Park: It's 90 degrees outside. It's not even Labor Day. But it's already Halloween at the Home Depot in Cypress Park. Thanks to Jim Schneeweis for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Fire extinguished
Lincoln Heights: A greater-alarm fire damaged a commercial building in the 2300 block of North Daly Street Tuesday morning but no one was hurt. It took nearly 90 firefighters about an hour to extinguish the blaze. The cause is under investigation. LAFD
Sponsored by Skylight Theatre
Skylight Theatre Company presents the World Premiere of Hungry Ghost
HUNGRY GHOST is presented by the award-winning Skylight Theatre Company.
In this frighteningly funny World Premiere, Dean and her partner Amanda are getting ready to start a family in a secluded house Dean inherited from her estranged mother. But, their future begins to unravel when their new home is burgled by a mysterious hermit—a Stevie Nicks worshiping, hot Cheetos eating trickster—who haunts the forest.
Hugo Soto-Martinez: Listening and learning in his first months in office
When Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez planned to tear down the fence around Echo Park Lake last spring, he met with people who didn’t want him to do it.
He spoke with seniors who lived near the park and held town hall meetings. His Council District 13 staff knocked on doors.
That’s something Hugo Soto-Martinez does, said political consultant Rick Taylor. He meets with his critics.
“I don’t know how really successful it is with people,” Taylor said, “but it’s really a smart move … People like him. Even people who are not philosophically in the same space.”
• Council District 13 includes all or parts of Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Historic Filipinotown, Rampart Village, Ridgewood-Wilton, Silver Lake, Thai Town, Verdugo Village and Virgil Village.
Soto-Martinez has been in office for more than half a year and has shown himself adept at dealing with opponents and winning over others.
But the former organizer with UNITE HERE Local 11 is new not only to the City Council but to politics altogether. So he's still learning how the game works, Taylor said.
The councilman agrees.
“There’s definitely a lot of learning that goes into the shift from union organizer to elected official,” Soto-Martinez said.
“We did take our time staffing up our office because we wanted to make sure that we had the right structure in place and the right people to serve the community.”
Those transitional bumps did not go unnoticed by some in Council District 13.
East Hollywood Neighborhood Councilmember Colter Carlisle said Soto-Martinez’s office didn’t reach out for a few months on matters such as alcohol licenses, crosswalks, and food giveaways. Ironically, Soto-Martinez is Carlisle’s downstairs neighbor. But Carlisle said he doesn’t bother the councilman at home.
He added that, despite the early bumps, East Hollywood is lucky to have Soto-Martinez at City Hall.
When asked for his three main accomplishments so far, Soto-Martinez pointed to:
- Addressing homelessness by coordinating with the 40-plus service providers operating in the district.
- Helping make Los Angeles a sanctuary city, expanding legal services to Angelenos facing deportation, and helping support migrant families that are being bussed here from Texas.
- Supporting renter protections approved by the City Council.
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
But he’s proud, too, of talking with his critics.
“No matter your personal opinions or political ideology, everyone deserves to have a voice in their government,” he said, “and we make it a priority to collaborate with and represent all of our constituents, even when we don’t agree on everything.”
🛍️Business News
Pop Overbite finds brick-and-mortar home
Eagle Rock: Popular pop-up purveyor of international vinyl, cassettes and other goodies Pop Overbite has opened a permanent location in Eagle Rock. The masterminds behind Pop Overbite, Lucas Lyndes and Elliot Thompson, started their endeavor as an Instagram account to share their favorite international pop music videos. From there, the duo began selling vintage records and cassettes at record fairs. The positive response inspired them to establish a permanent location on Eagle Rock Boulevard.
“We are excited to turn the world of Pop Overbite into a physical space,” Thompson wrote the Eastsider. “We love Eagle Rock and hope that our little shop can be a fun/educational/inspiring space for anyone who wants to stop by.” With a new store, Pop Overbite also has a new Instagram account.
🗓️ Things to Do
⭐ Featured Event
Belmont High is celebrating its 100th birthday with a Sentinel Centennial Weekend Celebration. All alumni are invited to campus for the Varsity Football game, an All-Class picnic, and a Commemoration Ceremony. Sept 8, 9 & 11. Go here for details
Wednesday, August 30
Debs Park: Go on a Sunset and Full Moon Rise Hike with Latino Outdoors at the Audubon Center. Wear comfortable shoes and learn about local plants, animals, and about the centers' history.
Thursday, August 31
East Hollywood: Reserve a seat to catch the art heist documentary, the Unwrap & Steal, at the Skiptown Theater.
Los Feliz: Lazy Acres is holding a workshop for Gardening in Small Spaces. Learn how to create a vertical garden and tips to successful planting.
Silver Lake: The "SUBURB TALKS" Podcast is hosting Toxic Thursdays at Los Globos. Party with members of the show and dance to top 40, pop, and hip hop.
Silver Lake: Are you a queer woman in the tech industry? Head to the Ruby Fruit for Out in Tech LA to network with other LGBTQ techies.
Friday, September 1
Atwater Village: Catch nationally touring comedians at LA's Comedy & Wine Night at Oeno Vino. Open up a bottle of award-winning wine and see Francesca Fiorentini, the host of Red White and Who?, and celebrity impersonator Lyall Behrens.
East Hollywood: In a limited two-weekend engagement, check out Scott Borden in A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum at the Barnsdall. The benefit will aid the Glioblastoma Foundation.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's newsletter?
Was it useful? Help us to improve!
📈 219 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
220 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.