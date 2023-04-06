Good Morning!
Happy Passover for all who celebrate. Chag Pesach Sameach!
📷 Eastside Scene
Garvanza: A once derelict home known as the Jungle House is now a restored Victorian beauty. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.
📢 News
Arson investigation underway
Mount Washington: Police detectives and fire department arson investigators have teamed up to look into numerous suspicious tree and vegetation fires that have worried many residents. So far, no one has been hurt, and there has been no significant property damage after cypress trees were torched and other fires set in recent weeks across Glassell Park, Mount Washington and Silver Lake, according to the fire department. The Eastsider
SILVER LAKE
Ice Cream Shake-Up: Salt & Straw moving in, Pazzo Gelato to move out
Can you have two ice cream shops in one small shopping center? Apparently not.
Pazzo Gelato, which has operated from the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Hyperion Avenue since 2006, must find a new spot when its lease expires because the landlord wants it out, according to Pazzo Gelato owner Michael Buch. In the meantime, Portland, Oregon-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw is opening in the same shopping center in the former Forage restaurant space.
Buch said the shopping center management company told him that the owners “don’t want two ice cream shops there.”
The Eastsider has reached out to the owners through the management company but has not received a response.
Salt & Straw -- known for unusual flavors, such as Strawberry Honey Balsamic with Black Pepper -- operates 30 stores nationwide and has attracted investors like Union Square Hospitality Group and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Silver Lake store is expected to open this week.
Buch has about 26 months left on his lease, giving him time to find a new spot.
“My plan is to stay 'til my lease is up,” Buch said, “and in the near future also start looking for a new place hopefully still in the area. Hopefully, someone steps up and puts me in touch with another property owner and we keep it going.”
🍽️ GOOD TASTE
Calabama sandwiches kick the bucket | Easter sweets on the Eastside | Taco Madness
Here's this week's round-up of Eastside food and drink news.
Easter + Passover treat
Looking for a sweet Easter treat? In Echo Park, Clark Street is cooking up their popular hot cross buns through Easter Sunday, reports Time Out Los Angeles. In Los Feliz, the Village Bakery and Cafe is also offering Easter-themed pastries and full meals for pick up from April 5 through 9. It's also offering Passover-friendly desserts like macaroons and flourless chocolate cake. The Deli at Little Dom's is selling candy chocolate eggs and homemade Peeps.
Pop-ups
Solano Canyon: Weekend pop-up restaurant Nawal was written up in the Los Angeles Times for its “comforting” Syrian breakfast dishes and how their family-run pop up “keeps L.A.’s character vital.”
Openings
Echo Park: One of the frequent questions we receive from Echo Park readers deals with what will fill the long-vacant restaurant space/eyesore at Echo Park and Montana avenues.We may finally have an answer: Jersey Mike's. The name of the sandwich shop chain (with more than 2,000 stores) is on a permit application for new signs at that location. It's one of several building permits that have been applied for to renovate the building, which has been empty since The Whisperer closed in 2017 after less than a year in business. We've asked the company for details.
Glassell Park: L.A. TACO reports that there’s a new pupusas restaurant operating out of Greenroom Billiards. Gab’s Pupusas offers a menu of Salvadoran and Mexican food, and featuring everything from strawberry cheesecake waffles, twelve-hour braised brisket pupusas, and a taco-pupusa hybrid called “tacusas.”
Closings
East Hollywood: Calabama’s sandwiches kick the bucket — for now. Eater LA reports that owner Cara Haltiwanger will be moving on from running her underground restaurant to focus on her hot sauce brand and creative endeavors. But she may potentially return to sandwiches for popups and limited events.
Eagle Rock: Meea's has closed after a decade of serving up hot dogs on Colorado Boulevard, according to University Times. A sign posted on the front door said the restaurant's last day was Thursday, March 31. "It has been a pleasure serving this community for over 10 years, said the sign. "Thank you Eagle Rock for all the love and support." The Eastsider contacted Meea's to find what prompted the closure but received no response.
More food and drink news
The Los Angeles Times updated their list of bars and restaurants to eat and drink at for the month of April. Eastside selections include Portuguese snack an\d wine bar Barra Santos in Cypress Park, California cuisine focused restaurant Lingua Franca in Elysian Valley, Zacatecan burritos at Burritos La Palma in Highland Park, and lesbian bar Honey’s at Star Love in East Hollywood.
Vote for your favorite Eastside taco spots in L.A. TACO’s Taco Madness 2023 poll from now until May 6. The winners will be rewarded at an event at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in Downtown L.A. Villa’s Tacos in Highland Park has won three years in a row and appears on the bracket again. But there are many other Eastside spots on the bracket, including Zingo Tacos in El Sereno, Mïrate in Los Feliz, Los Cinco Pintos in Boyle Heightsand many others.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
⭐ Featured Events
Lincoln Heights: Find out how a Latina dives deep into her California ancestral history in L.A. Real, solo performance piece featuring actress Marlene Beltran. Through April 8. (Sponsored)
Los Feliz: Explore the bonds between two sisters in "La Egoista," a combination of stand-up and live theater at the Skylight Theatre. Through April 9. (Sponsored)
Thursday, Apr 6
Elysian Valley: Celebrate Thanksgiving in April at The 1953 Thanksgiving Show, a musical comedy.
Silver Lake: Spend your Thursday evening laughing, drinking, and playing Drag Queen Bingo at the Junkyard Dog LA. Hosted by drag queen Tiffany Vogue, take free shots, and get a chance to win a $50 gift card.
Highland Park: View the Postcard Parade Art Show at The Pop-Hop. Displaying for 2 weeks, get a glimpse of original postcard artwork from Japanese artists.
Friday, Apr 7
Silver Lake: There's a Cumbiatón happening on Sunset at El Cid. Dance to some cumbia, reggaetón and Latin music.
Silver Lake: Laugh it up at Funeral Bouquet, featuring the dark comedy and singing of Fiona Landers.
Saturday, Apr 8
Debs Park: Head to Audubon Center and help restore and maintain sustainable habitats for local bird populations. Bring your gardening gloves and shoes.
Eagle Rock: Have a sweet time at the Brief History of Ice Cream, featuring an ice cream sampling by Valerie Campbell, author of "Valerie's Cream.
Highland Park: Listen to music of ancient Mexico with Martin Espino in the park next to the Arroyo Seco Library. He'll be playing percussion instruments and invite audiences to sing in native languages.
Highland Park: Roberto Gutierrez, known for his landscape art, will display new work at "A Day's Work," an exhibition at Avenue 50 Studio.
Lincoln Heights: Discover the latest work of Jennifer Berkowitz in the opening reception of Moving Pictures, an exhibition of watercolors on wooden panels.
Los Feliz: Attend the opening reception of Nine Horses, an exhibition of oil paintings by Mark Gleason.
Sunday, Apr 9
Echo Park: Enjoy a family-friendly day party at Thunderbolt LA. The 2nd Sundays Biscuits & Jams party will host guest DJ Easy Mo Bee and try different Aperol cocktail and biscuit sando specials.
Highland Park: Attend Resurrection Sunday Easter services at Calvary North East Los Angeles.
