If you made it through our rainy night without any leaks, congratulations. Now, read on for your Thursday batch of news and stories.
-- Jesús Sanchez
📷 Eastside Scene
Glassell Park: A wall of kids' drawings brightens up a classroom at Glassell Park Elementary.
📢 News
Missing woman
East Los Angeles: Authorities sought the public's help to find Florencia Rojas, a 75-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia. Rojas was last seen Wednesday morning in the 100 block of North Herbert Avenue, according to the Sheriff's Department. Anyone with information on Rojas' whereabouts should contact the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
Hit-and-run suspected arrested
Echo Park: A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with a Nov. 9 hit-and-run at Scott Avenue and Glendale Boulevard that resulted in minor injuries. Alexis Emilio Chavarria was charged with a felony hit-and-run and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent, according to LAPD Central Traffic Division Detective Juan Campos.
👏 Thank You Thursday
We start the new year with a long list of readers to thank for their recent contributions: Bill A, Lynne Barbe, Maria C, John Carr, Manuel C, Kelly Chivens, John Crouchley, Todd D, Lisa Dosch, Richard Dean, Anna E, Chris Evans, Troy Evans, Robert-Valerie Freeman, Natalia Freidberg, Mark G, Darren Gold, Katy G, Dara H, Steve H, Jeff I, Diane Kerr, Julie L, Kress MacLaren, James & Sarah Marcotte, Jesus M, Richard Martin, Patricia M, Tina Miller, Planaria Price & Murray Burns, Stacey N, Jay R, Adria Navarro, Christine R, Tina S, Melinda S, Amy T, Melissa Z and Bob & Edith Zahnsier.
Last year, the financial support from our Reader Sponsors accounted for more than 20% of The Eastsider's revenues. That's a significant amount that we hope to grow this year.
We can bring you more stories of the communities you care about, but we will need your help.
HIGHLAND PARK
A new place for book lovers
Highland Park - “It’s kind of a dream job,” says Mads Gobbo, the store manager at the North Figueroa Bookshop, sitting in one of the comfortable chairs in the children’s section.
The bookstore that surrounds her is a comfortable, 800-square-foot room with about 3,000 titles, ranging from a memoir of life in New Orleans and a non-fiction work called “God of Sperm” to California literature and “…Flying Saucers are Real!” in the “Curiosities” section.
The North Figueroa Bookshop, which opened in November, is the vision of two L.A. independent book publishers: Rare Bird and Unnamed Press. Each of them has a section in the wall of fiction, as do Grove Atlantic and MCD Books, which provided collaborative support for the business.
"From writer to reader, publisher to bookseller, and everything in between, the literary industry often feels a bit isolated from itself," said Chris Heiser, the publisher and co-founder of Unnamed Press. "Opening a bookstore seemed like a fantastic way to offer a space not just for our neighborhood to get great books, but for cross-pollination in the literary community itself."
Rare Bird publisher Tyson Cornell added, "The bookstore enables us, on a daily basis, to see through bookseller and consumer lenses, which is not only enjoyable as book lovers, but also valuable to us as creators of books."
The store looks industrial from the outside, sharing a warehouse-type complex with the King Wire Partitions company. As it happens, though, the property was owned by the family of writer, filmmaker and curator Fred Beshid, a friend of Heiser's. Rare Bird and Unnamed had offices nearby when this new retail space opened up.
The inside feels like someone’s private library. The shelves have room for local authors and an inventory with an emphasis on California subjects, literature in translation, books in Spanish, and of course independent press publications.
Plus, whatever people in the neighborhood want, Gobbo said.
“We’ve democratized it,” she said about the book selection. “Anyone in the neighborhood can make a stock request.”
North Figueroa Bookshop, 6040 N Figueroa St.
🍽️ GOOD TASTE
Highland Park: A Korean gastropub is moving into a former woodshop next to the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, according to Eater L.A. The new restaurant at 4941 E. York Blvd. will be run by Debbie Lee, who once operated a Korean food truck called Ahn-Joo. The name of the new restaurant, Yi Cha, refers to the second stage of a night out drinking in Korean culture. The plan is to serve small plates of Korean food. Early last month, we reported that plans had been filed with the city’s planning department, including a request to sell beer and wine. Plans also include a dining patio and garden.
Oops: Last week's item on TastingTable.com's wine shop recommendations left out Wine Stop, with stores in Echo Park and Silver Lake.
🗓️ Eastside Weekend
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Friday, Jan 6
- Echo Park: Listen to live folk music at Heavy Manners Library with performances from Lily Desmond, Lee Jenkins, and Meg Robinson.
- Cypress Park: Check out the multi-media play VINCENT by Leonard Nimoy about the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh at Margaret Garcia Art Studio. (Jan. 6 - 14)
Saturday, Jan 7
- Montecito Heights: Take an interior tour of the Victorian homes at Heritage Square Museum.
- Boyle Heights: Have some Friendly Violent Fun at House of Abu for a DIY hardcore punk festival. Vendors include Terror Vision Apparel, Lala's Kitchen, and Scarlett Rose Apothecary.
Sunday, Jan 8
- Montecito Hills: Spend time in nature and engage in some Outdoor Kundalini Yoga and a Sound Bath at Debs Park.
- Little Tokyo: Celebrate Oshogatsu, the Japanese New Year at the Japanese American National Museum. This family-friendly event will have live music, and cultural activities to ring in 2023, the year of the Rabbit.
