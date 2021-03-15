Hello, Monday!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

The week is expected to get off to a wet and windy start today before clearing out and remaining cool for the next few days.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

Eastside Scene

A sunset view from Memorial Grove in Elysian Park.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

The Latest

LA restaurants to reopen dining rooms starting today

But they will be limited to 25% capacity and face other restrictions. Some owners will be taking extra precautions, like the Silver Lake Italian restaurant that will take customers' temperature at the door, reports The Eastsider.

A sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man in East LA

Deputies responding to reports of a suicidal man on Rowan Avenue near East 1st Street fatally shot him after he allegedly charged at them with a knife, reports The Eastsider.

Highland Park's Billie Eilish picked up more Grammy Awards

After sweeping last year's Grammy Awards, Eilish was honored again during Sunday night's awards ceremony. She scored Best Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted" that she wrote with her brother, Finneas, reports the LA Times. Their songwriting on “No Time To Die” for the upcoming James Bond movie also won in the Song Written For Visual Media category.

A crash in El Sereno left a motorist with severe injuries

The motorist slammed into a traffic signal and part of an empty restaurant patio at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Gambier Street on Sunday afternoon, reports The Eastsider.

Zack de la Rocha wants to sell you his Silver Lake bungalow

The member of Rage Against the Machine is asking $1.65 million for the 3-bedroom Redcliffe Street home. These and other items in Real Estate Monday.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

News From Our Sponsors

Sponsored by LACFEPS

• Find out more about these public charter schools near you

Sponsored by The Rental Girl

New TIC Community in HLP!

Nestled on the hillside in a great Highland Park location that is only a few blocks to Figueroa shops, cafes, bars and restaurants, this intimate 4-unit community that features two side-by-side duplexes with traditional 1960s architecture and new dual-paned windows with verdant views of the hills.

• Find out more about this TIC Community

Sponsored by the Echo Park Neighborhood Council

Your voice - Your Echo Park - Your vote

Vote by mail applications for Echo Park Neighborhood Council are now open!

Go to: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application

Election Day is April 6!

Tu Voz – Tu Echo Park – Tu Voto

¡Las solicitudes de votación por correo para el Consuelo Vecinal de Echo Park ya están abiertas!

Ir al enlace: https://clerk.lacity.org/elections/neighborhood-council-elections/vote-by-mail-application

El día de las elecciones es el 6 de Abril!

Calendar

• March 16: Neighborhood Science (NeiSci) Tuesday: Virtual Water Journey

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.