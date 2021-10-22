It's Friday, finally!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Thanks to Richard Siddall-Jones for his photo from Echo Park.

NEWS

Council maps

Commissioners on Thursday adopted a new map of city council boundaries that would dramatically change the area represented by City Councilmember Nithya Raman of Silver Lake. In fact, Raman could end up being assigned to a new district in the West San Fernando Valley based on the recommendations of the LA City Council Redistricting Commission. Raman told the LA Times that the proposed map has “unacceptable inequities and needs to be changed.” The redrawn City Council map can still be altered after it is forwarded to the LA City Council for approval.

Detour ahead

Ongoing work to replace the Sixth Street Viaduct will require the closure of a 2 1/2-mile stretch 101 Freeway in Boyle Heights this weekend and again next week. The Eastsider

Dodgers remain in the game

The Dodgers avoided elimination Thursday with an 11-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium as Chris Taylor hit three home runs and drove in six runs and AJ Pollock hit two home runs and drove in four runs. The National League Championship Series is set to resume Saturday in Georgia with the Dodgers playing a second must-win game as they seek to return to the World Series. ESPN

Missing 91-year-old

Police asked the public to help find a 91-year-old woman last seen in Highland Park on Tuesday near Springvale Drive and Figueroa Street. LAPD

THE LATEST

A Silver Lake bunny hutch with a library?

Despite a red-hot seller's market in real estate, Lady Bun Bun Flufferstein and her son, Marshmallow, managed to find a brightly colored three-story Contemporary, with a foyer, a study room, a fireplace room, a garden balcony, and a cafe balcony. Plus a garden right outside the front fence.

Sure, the house is only 40 square-feet. But Marshmallow and Lady Bun Bun are rabbits. They feel safe in tight quarters.

The white-haired, pink-eyed bunnies were rescued and later adopted by members of the Micheltorena Community Garden, which surrounds most of the new home. It took a core team of three people working a total of around 200 hours to paint every picture on the wall, every utensil in the kitchen, every blade on the ceiling fan, every hand on the cuckoo clock, every book in the library.

Yes. Library.

Read more in The Eastsider

GOOD TASTE

Here’s your rundown of Eastside dining and shopping news

Los Feliz bar is back in business

Pinky’s in Los Feliz reopened last week with a selection of new, 1980s beach-themed cocktails. The new bar program is run by Aly Iwamoto, who has worked at bars like Death & Co. and The Varnish.

From the gin-based Straight to VHS to the Toki whiskey Highball, Iwamoto says there’s a drink for every type of cocktail drinker on the menu. Atrium’s Executive Chef James LaLonde will also be serving up two exclusive tacos — birria and vegan potato — at the bar as well.

In other dining & drinking news: A gluten-free bakery is planning to open inside a former Silver Lake auto part shop; a new Eagle Rock restaurant will serve up “low-country” South Carolina fare and seafood; and a Highland Park dumpling shop has landed on a list of top L.A. Chinese restaurants.

Click or tap on over to The Eastsider for details and more items

NOTEBOOK

Mayoral visit

Mayor Eric Garcetti was on hand for Thursday's ceremonial grand opening of the Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village in Highland Park. The more than 100, prefab cabins will house up to 224 homeless residents, the first of whom are scheduled to move in on Nov. 2. Officials revealed that the complex cost, which also includes bathrooms, showers and other facilities, cost $6.8 million. "As the largest tiny homes village in the country, the Arroyo Seco Village is the latest milestone in our commitment to deliver healing and hope to our most vulnerable neighbors," Garcetti said.

Street takeovers

The City Council has directed the City Attorney took look at the feasibility of prosecuting those who use social media and other methods to promote illegal street takeovers and races. Police said three deaths have taken place at the events this year. LA Times

CALENDAR

October 23: Monterey Hills Fall Festival

Oct. 23: Los Feliz Flea

Oct. 23: ‘The Soldier Dreams’ & ‘Never Swim Alone’

Oct. 23: “Santo y Blue Demon en el Mundo de los Muertos” (Sponsored)

