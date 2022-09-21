Good Morning!
Yeah! It's hump day. Please read on for you midweek batch of news and stories.
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
Eastside Scene
Clouds hover over Griffith Park and the Hollywood Sign on a picture-perfect Tuesday afternoon. Thanks to Merrick Morton for the photo taken from Echo Park.
EAGLE ROCK
Is an old gas station worth saving?
A tiny service station that’s easy to miss and in sad shape has been nominated as a historic landmark.
The Jay Risk Standard Oil Service Station -- only 14 feet square -- is squeezed between two buildings in the 1600 block of Colorado Boulevard. Doors and windows have been removed, and the pumps have been long gone. The owners have filed a demolition permit.
But preservationists say this 103-year-old service station -- perhaps one of the city’s oldest surviving gas stations -- is worth saving.
David Dellinger, President of the Eagle Rock Valley Historical Society, filed a historic monument application with the City earlier this month. Now, it’s up to the Cultural Heritage Commission to decide whether it wants to review the application.
Standard Oil of California built the station in 1919 on Spring Street in Downtown L.A, according to the city's survey of historic resources. It was moved to its current site in 1931.
The metal building features a canopy that would have extended over the pumps -- a service station design known as “House with a Canopy.” By the mid-1920s, thousands of similar service stations were found nationwide.
According to city historic survey, the building “appears to be the oldest remaining service station building in the city.”
The building was nominated after preservationists grew worried after it appeared the station was on the verge of being demolished. The nomination, however, puts a freeze on any demolition.
Nick Alvarez Wing, speaking on behalf of owner Paradigm Collaboration, told The Eastsider that parts of the building were removed for historical analysis for future restoration.
Despite the demolition permit application, Wing stressed that his company wants the service station restored. He said there’s also the possibility of moving the structure to a more visible location.
Efforts to save other old L.A. gas stations have been mixed. A former Gilmore Gas Station in the Melrose Neighborhood was restored and turned into a Starbucks.
In Silver Lake, a 1940s Silver Lake Texaco station was saved, dismantled and slated to be moved to a spot along the L.A. River. But when that happens is unknown.
The Cultural Heritage Commission is scheduled to decide whether to consider the nomination at an October 6 meeting.
El SERENO
A lost deer brings with it a sense of wonder, then sadness
A week ago, Facebook groups in El Sereno and neighboring Alhambra were abuzz about a rare deer sighting.
One Alhambra Facebook user spotted a deer while taking her dog for a morning walk on Sixth Street. Another said a co-worker saw the animal on Main Street near Marengo Avenue: "The poor baby was really scared ... didn't know where to go and ran off."
Several hours later, in El Sereno, Audry Horchata came across a deer in the alley near Valley Boulevard and Beatie Place, she told The Eastsider. Once the deer emerged from the alley, it panicked and ran toward Valley Boulevard and the train tracks, said Horchata, who lives nearby.
By 6 pm, Horchata had posted a photo and appealed for help on an El Sereno Facebook group: "If anyone knows how to bring her back home please do so😢 she was scared and thirsty, I'm afraid she'll pass out due to heat exhaustion."
"We have to try and find her before the coyotes get her," said one El Sereno Facebook user. "Poor baby was so out of its element ... never seen a deer in an alley in El Sereno," said another.
Soon after, a different Facebook user posted a video of a deer, panting and bleeding, on the ground between Valley Boulevard and the train tracks, about a 1-1/2 miles west of where Horchata saw it. A follow-up video showed a lifeless animal.
It appears it was the same deer that had been seen earlier in the day. "I'm so, so sorry no one was there to help this poor baby," said a Facebook user.
Horchata said the deer's death should serve as a lesson.
"It's an important yet sad story about when wildlife comes into the city, and we're not prepared to be careful with it."
Notebook
Dodger gondola concerns
Transportation: The proposed LA ART gondola between Union Station and Dodger Stadium is getting a wary reception from City Councilmember-elect Eunisses Hernandez, who will replace Gil Cedillo. Hernandez “expressed concerns” at a Metro meeting last week, according to a statement on her Twitter feed.
“I was elected to create deeply affordable housing, combat gentrification and displacement, and to build truly safe communities” she tweeted, explaining her doubts. "I would also like assurance from the Metro that this project will not use any taxpayer dollars in the future."
L.A. County Supervisor and Metro board member Hilda Solis recommended that no vote be taken on the project until after Hernandez takes office in December, according to Streetsblog.
Things To Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Sept 21
Los Feliz: Hot dog! Check out the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and the two hotdogger pilots of the famous vehicle at the LA Breakfast Club.
Silver Lake: It’s a block party! Bring an empty stomach to the 2022 Food Bowl. Take a tasty tour of food and wine on Sunset Boulevard.
Thursday, Sept 22
Boyle Heights: Shape the future of LA County+USC General Hospital at a community meeting at Boyle Heights City Hall.
