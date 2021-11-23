Good Morning!
Not ready for Thanksgiving? Our no-cooking Thanksgiving guide will show you where you can buy take-out and sit-down Turkey Day dinners on the Eastside.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
EASTSIDE SCENE
Monday's sunset was quite a show-stopper in Silver Lake and across L.A. Thanks to George Flynn for sharing the photo.
EASTSIDE VOICES & VIEWS
Is Highland Park's Tiny Home Village the solution to our homeless problem?
By Gregory Stevens and Tom Fassbender
In Los Angeles, the nation’s homelessness epidemic is playing out in broad relief. Criticized for an inability to stem the crisis, city officials have responded by thinking small — or in this case tiny — and creating villages or clusters of tiny homes for people experiencing homelessness.
The recently opened Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village in Highland Park is the seventh to open in L.A. County and the largest in the United States. The City of L.A. built the 114-unit facility using city funds at an estimated cost of $55,000 per bed. Like five other such sites across L.A., this village is operated by Hope of The Valley Rescue Mission, a non-profit homeless services organization.
These Tiny Homes are, in fact, quite tiny. Most of the buildings measure just eight feet by eight feet square with a nine-foot ceiling. Each home features a locking front door, screened windows, heater and air conditioner.
As part of a “housing first” strategy, the creation of tiny homes is not novel. However, they represent a new County-legitimized way of sheltering the community — and doing so visibly.
REAL ESTATE
How low will they go?
This week's featured real estate reductions include a $100,000 chop on a Highland Park Craftsman duplex; $46,000 off a Silver Lake contemporary; and a $20,000 slice off a Lincoln Heights 1-bedroom.
Sponsored by LACFEPS
Local Public Schools Offer Enriched Education for Student Success
Public schools like Alliance College-Ready Public Schools, Ednovate, Green Dot Public Schools-CA and KIPP SoCal Public Schools quickly learned that, even during a global pandemic, in today’s competitive college-going environment, schools must offer students and their families an enriching public education requiring resources, services, and added supports so that they can succeed in college, careers and beyond.
NOTEBOOK
Anniversary sale
Highland Park: Jennifer Sung got her start designing jewelry when she made pieces for her bridesmaids. That turned into a business, and a year ago, Sung opened Gjenmi Studio on Avenue 51 near York to showcase and sell her wares. On Saturday, Gjenmi celebrates its 1-year-anniversary with an open house party, snacks, drinks, entertainment and a raffle.
Business help
East LA: The deadline for small businesses to apply for a county rent relief grant has been extended to Nov. 28. Eligible companies must have a brick-and-mortar location in unincorporated portions of L.A. County, including East LA.
CALENDAR
Nov 27: Los Feliz Flea
Nov 28: Boyle Heights Menorah Lighting & Hanukkah Celebration
Nov. 30: Kids Chanukah at the Library
