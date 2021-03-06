Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Looks like it will be a cool and pleasant weekend. Hope you find time to get out and enjoy it.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

Eastside Scene

Step This Way: Enjoy the view and be glad you are not walking up these Cypress Park stairs. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag us on Instagram with #theeastsiderla.

The Latest

Eastsider Poll: Are you ready to send your kids back to the classroom?

Some private and charter schools resumed or expanded classroom instruction this month. The state just approved billions of dollars in incentives for school districts that start reopening in the weeks ahead. LA Unified wants to start some in-classroom learning in mid-April but no agreement has been reached with the teachers' union.

When will you feel it's safe enough to start classroom instruction for your children? Let us know by taking our poll.

The good news is that LA vaccine supplies are poised to expand ....

But the bad news is that there's been an uptick in new daily cases, reports The Eastsider. Public health officials say they are keeping a close eye on the increase over the past two days as they await the county's largest allotment of vaccine -- 312,000 doses -- next week.

News From Our Sponsors

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sponsored by LACFEPS

• Find out more about these public charter schools near you

Sponsored by Tracy Do

All Signs Point to an Exquisite Mediterranean in Los Feliz

The Los Feliz dream lives in this stunning Mediterranean, a private sanctuary with a flat yard and pool.

Enjoy easy access to coffee, dining and provisions at Gelson’s Market, The Oaks Gourmet and nearby Los Feliz Village

• Find out more about this home

Notebook

• Update: Council District 13's first popup vaccine site will be held at the Elysian Valley Recreation Center in Elysian Valley from Tuesday, March 9 to Saturday, March 13. This location is for eligible individuals who live or work in Elysian Valley, Glassell Park, Atwater Village, Silver Lake, and Echo Park.

Calendar

March 6: Maru Garcia: membrane tensions

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.