Highland Park: Joe's on York. Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

NEWS

Eagle Rock: A ribbon cutting was held for a Tiny Home Village near the Eagle Rock Recreation Center, which will provide temporary housing for more than 90 homeless persons. Spectrum

Echo Park: Less than 10% of the 183 homeless people removed from the Echo Park Lake encampment a year ago have been placed in long-term housing so far, according to a report. The Eastsider

Dodger Stadium: A nonprofit group is challenging Metro's approval of a proposed private, multimillion-dollar aerial tram between Union Station and Dodger Stadium, arguing there was insufficient public input and that the project has "all the earmarks of a clandestine, sweetheart deal." The Eastsider

Two words or one?

By Robert Fulton

It’s a topic that’s guaranteed to generate as passionate a debate as how to pronounce “Los Feliz” and the definition of “the Eastside.”

Is it Silverlake or Silver Lake?

“Definitely two words,” says Cheryl Revkin, who is as good an authority on the topic as anyone. Revkin is co-chair of the Silver Lake History Collective and founded the Silver Lake Chamber of Commerce.

Officially, Silver Lake is correct. The reservoir, library, recreation center and street signs (Drive, Avenue) share the two-word moniker, and the City and LADWP refer to it as Silver Lake.

Silverlake is Popular With Businesses

But there is a robust one-word contingent, led primarily by local businesses.

Silverlake Ramen, Silverlake Dental Group and Natural Pilates Silverlake are just a few that opted for one word. Silverlake Coffee is one word, though there is a sign for the business nearby that uses two. Silverlake Wine is one word, but all lowercase, and the store's front sign leads to ambiguity with an ever-so-slight space between “silver” and “lake.” Silverlake Lounge is firmly one word, but one of the bar’s signs showcases SilverLake, sneaking in a capitalized L in otherwise one word.

And lest we forget, the famous Sunset Junction sign welcomes us to “Silverlake.”

Revkin notes that many residents aren’t aware that the reservoir and neighborhood are named for an actual person -- not the water’s reflection. Herman Silver, a Los Angeles City Councilmember from the late 1800s, later served as president of the Los Angeles Water Commission.

Does It Really Matter?

Eric Brightwell, a member of the Silver Lake Neighborhood Council and someone who likes to ruminate on such things, falls into the two-word camp. But, he concedes: “It’s not that meaningful at the end of the day, no matter how much people get worked up.”

Both Revkin and Brightwell claim that Silverlake dominated until about 15 years ago, when more formality crept into the neighborhood lexicon.

Perhaps 4th Distric City Councilmember and Silver Lake resident Nithya Raman can clear this up:

"People always accuse politicians of talking out of both sides of their mouths, so let me be clear on this issue. It is Silver Lake (Silverlake)."

Or maybe not.

Reader Poll: What's your preference? Silver Lake or Silverlake?

Customers rally around Boyle Heights restaurant owner

Modesto Navarro had worked at Velarde’s Fruits Restaurant for more than 30 years without any trouble. Things changed last Friday.

The Cesar Chavez Avenue restaurant owner was assaulted by a 32-year-old man who the LAPD described as a transient. Navarro was left with a broken nose, a large gash that required eight stitches and both eyes blackened.

Police have arrested a suspect, and Navarro’s customers have expressed their support, with one even setting up an online fundraiser for him.

But the assault has left Navarro hurt, both physically and emotionally. He’s also feeling unsettled.

“You just don’t expect something like this to happen,” Navarro said in Spanish. “I’m afraid he's going to come back again.”

Read More

NOTEBOOK

Elysian Valley: Sue Bell Yank has been named the new Executive Director of Elysian Valley-based arts and culture nonprofit Clockshop. Most recently, Yank served as the Deputy Director at 18th Street Arts Center and is currently heads the Glendale Arts & Culture Commission. Long-time director and Clockshop founder Julia Meltzer will serve as Senior Advisor of Community and Government Partnerships.

Los Feliz: Free menstrual products will be available in restrooms at five city libraries, including the Los Feliz branch at Hillhurst and Franklin Avenues. The pilot program is expected to begin in April at a cost of more than $50,000 over two years.

El Sereno: A private autopsy company, 1-800-AUTOPSY, is getting some help from a 16-year-old high school intern who has assisted in nearly 20 autopsies. "I have learned how to take down notes, first examine the body on the outside and look for abrasions, drug-track marks,” said Libriti Greene, a student at Notre Dame High School in Santa Clarita. ABC 7

CALENDAR

Thu-Sun, March 24-27: 10th LA County Yarn Crawl

Fri, March 25: Ballet Folklórico De México Amalia Hernández

Sat, March 26: Lonesome Town-Nothing is Sacred

Go here for event details

Submit an event

ONE LAST THING

• An L.A. Times story about life in Podil, a hipster neighborhood in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, describes the enclave as "a sort of Echo Park-on-the-Dnieper."

