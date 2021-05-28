Good Morning!

Eastside Scene

Remember that goslings have the right of way when you take a walk around Echo Park Lake. Thanks to Sandy Driscoll for the photo.

Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.

The Latest

Is it time to fence off Echo Park Lake?

Echo Park Lake was reopened this week after a two-month closure. But the chain-link fence that has encircled the park since the end of March will remain for a while, with gates at four locations. There has been talk of perhaps leaving the 29-acre park behind a fence permanently, in part to deter the establishment of another homeless encampment at the lake. Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell said he has heard such comments. "I'm not going to opine" on the topic, he said in an interview. "That is a conversation to be had by the community."

Most L.A. parks and green spaces are wide open. But there are a few exceptions.

The meadow at the Silver Lake Reservoir, for instance, has a chain link fence, but it's only about waist-high. Much taller fences enclose Los Angeles Historic State Park, on the edge of Chinatown, and Rio de Los Angeles State Park in Cypress Park.

Take our Eastsider Poll and let us know if you think of a permanent fence around Echo Park Lake.

L.A. median home price hits $750,000

Home prices and sales across Southern California continued to set records in April, according to the most recent real estate data. This and more real estate news in this week's Eastside House Hunter.

Notebook

• House Fire: Fire damaged a vacant house on Thursday along the border of Echo Park and Silver Lake, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 1100 block of North Coronado Street at 1:09 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in 24 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

• LA River: If you don't have plans for Memorial Day, maybe you should visit the L.A. River? The L.A. River Recreation Zone in Elysian Valley and Cypress Park will open on Memorial Day for kayaking, fishing and walking through September. Details in The Eastsider.

