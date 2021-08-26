Good Morning!
It's going to get hot today. The highs are supposed to reach the low 90s as we begin the first day of a heat wave that is supposed to last through the weekend. Try and stay cool!
Outdoor dining replaces parking
Over the last year, Angelenos have found themselves sitting down to eat in the street. And it hasn't been bad.
From Figueroa Street in Highland Park to Hillhurst Avenue in Los Feliz, restaurants have been replacing street parking spaces with dining areas in front of their businesses under temporary city programs. And two Eastside City Councilmember support keeping "street-side dining” for good, even after the pandemic is finally over.
Councilmembers Gil Cedillo of Dist. 1 and Mitch O’Farrell of Dist. 13 said they support making it permanent - with O’Farrell already focusing on making these dining spaces look better.
Studio residences in Echo Park, Lincoln Heights & Highland Park
Don't need a lot of space? Are you okay living in a place without a traditional bedroom? Then here are some studio properties that may be of interest.
Deputies Charged
Two sheriff deputies have been charged with filing false reports regarding an alleged 2018 assault of a suspect near Salazar Park in East LA. LA TIMES
