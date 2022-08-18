Good Morning!

The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

shrine 600.jpg
Thank You Thursday Daily Digest Logo 600
Highland Theatre Sign 600

Highland Park movie house sign was restored and relighted in 2011. 
Announcement Logo 600
LA poet group photo 600

A group picture of L.A. poets taken during “Day of Poetry in Los Angeles.”
Daily Digest Calendar Logo 600
Your Guide to The Eastside

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Load comments