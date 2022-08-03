Good Morning!
News
Encampments: The Los Angeles City Council voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, following an hour-long disruption by opponents who interrupted the meeting with chants and shouts in the council chamber. The Eastsider
Dodgers: Legendary Dodger broadcaster Vin Scully died Tuesday at the age of 94 at his home in Hidden Hills, the team announced. Scully broadcast Dodger games from 1950 -- when the team was based in Brooklyn -- through his retirement in 2016 at age 88. In 2016 Elysian Park Avenue was renamed Vin Scully Avenue in his honor. Fans paid their respect to Scully, making a memorial outside Dodger Stadium in front of the sign that bears his name. The Eastsider
DEVELOPMENT
How developers can build bigger
The five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place in East Hollywood is visible from blocks away.
How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high? Because it’s near a Metro subway station at Vermont and Santa Monica and the intersection of major bus routes.
This is a Transit Oriented Community project or TOC. Thus, it can be taller, denser, and have less parking and open space than usual.
Thousands of apartments have been built this way across the city. And more are on the way.
For developers to build bigger, TOC projects must be within half a mile of a train station or the intersection of at least bus routes. Affordable housing must be included. Generally, the closer a project is to a transit hub, the bigger it can get.
“As we fight to add more affordable housing,” said the text of Measure JJJ, which created the TOC designation in 2016, “new units must also be located in strategic locations such as areas near major transit stops in order to provide our workers, seniors and students with affordable and convenient travel on a daily basis.”
This Planning Department map shows where these projects can be built. This includes portions of Boyle Heights, Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, Echo Park, El Sereno, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
In East Hollywood, at least 664 TOC units are planned or under construction near the Santa Monica-Vermont Metro station. That includes 177 units at the former Union Swap Meet and 187 affordable housing units units on top of the Metro station.
Many affordable housing advocates and elected officials support TOC projects.
“The City is in a severe housing crisis, so I support strategies that will produce new units serving a range of income groups,” said City Councilmember Gil Cedillo, whose district stretches from Highland Park to MacArthur Park.
But TOCs are not without controversy.
“Developers generally are including the minimum required [affordable] units and not a single unit more,” said Amy Gustincic, with the Los Feliz Improvement Association.
Others note that TOCs focuses primarily on neighborhoods with apartments and dense development instead of those with single-family zoning.
“As a result,” Cedillo said, “neighborhoods, such as MacArthur Park and Koreatown, absorb most of the density."
Notebook
Boyle Heights: L.A. Unified officials honored the legacy of former school board member Julian Nava, who died last week at age 95. Nava, the first Latino elected to the school board and a former U.S. ambassador to Mexico, grew up in Boyle Heights and graduated from Roosevelt High. Daily News
Things to Do
- Wednesday: The Los Angeles Breakfast Club presents: Dodgers Day!
- Thursday: Homo Happy Hour
