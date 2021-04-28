Good Morning!
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
It's back to the ballpark for Dodger fans
Dodger fan Sandy Driscoll of Silver Lake writes about her first visit to Dodger Stadium since it reopened to public. There were some new pandemic rules to get used to, and the Dodger Dogs were disappointing. But, overall, this Dodger fan was happy to be back. "It was great to be out with friends to a game and the stadium is as beautiful as ever!"
A "Safe Sleep Village" opens in Rampart Village
It looks like many of the homeless encampments that dot the city, with people living in a large cluster of tents. But this fenced-in encampment -- called a Safe Sleep Village -- was created by the city, and the residents have access to meals, showers, bathrooms, and counseling services, reports The Eastsider. It's the city's latest attempt to deal with the homeless crises.
Notebook
Performance: Staging an opera outdoors on a cold and windy afternoon next to a freeway is certainly not ideal. But the production of Leonard Bernstein’s “Trouble in Tahiti” at Heritage Square in Montecito Heights won praise from LA Times reviewer Mark Swed.
Teen Entrepreneurs: Teen Post, a new Boyle Heights shop on Cesar Chavez Avenue, features merchandise created by Eastside youths as part of a Boys & Girls club entrepreneurship program. Details in Boyle Heights Beat.
Fire: The LA Fire Department snuffed out a small blaze that broke out shortly after 1 pm on Tuesday in or near a homeless encampment next to the southbound 110 Freeway, just north of Sunset Boulevard, in Victor Heights. Thanks to the reader who provided the tip and photo.
Calendar
• April 28: Grand Park's Rec Center
• April 29: Intro to Acrylic with Riley Storm
• April 29: Grand Park’s Our L.A. Voices: A Pop-up Arts+Culture Fest
Go here for details and more events
