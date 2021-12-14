Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Today, as we watch the rain fall, Mayor Eric Garcetti will be in Washington D.C. for a U.S. Senate hearing on his nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to India.

Now, read on for your Tuesday batch of news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

EASTSIDE SCENE

The Cal State LA men's soccer team won its first ever NCAA Division II national championship this weekend. The Golden Eagles captured the title after a 1-0 victory over the University of Charleston. The national championship is the eighth from any sport in school history and Cal State LA’s first since 1981. Congratulations!

THE LATEST

It's showtime again at The Lyric Hyperion

The Lyric-Hyperion Theatre is coming back from its pandemic hiatus.

A sign briefly appeared saying the theater at Hyperion and Lyric avenues in Silver Lake was for sale. But founder Alan Becker remains the owner.

Two new persons, however, will be running the place:

• Brandon Wood is the one with the theater credentials. He has performed on Broadway in Steven Van Zandt’s “The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream;” created and produced a ballet based on the “Godfather” trilogy; and wrote the music and lyrics for an Off-Broadway musical.

• Kaela Green, however, handles the business side. The MBA has a background in strategy development and team management in the aerospace and healthcare industries.

Together, they’ve been running a soft opening during this month, with full operations scheduled to begin next year.

“Many performers who have once graced the stage at the Lyric Hyperion are eager to return and are currently on our calendar for an upcoming performance,” Wood said. “We will also be bringing in original, in-house musical programming.”

One new group that's already lined up is Ledge Theatre, geared toward people of color, and LGBTQIA+. Shaun Landry, a career improviser who founded the Ledge, announced that her group will begin regular appearances at with a fundraiser on Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 17. That show will also include performances by The Color Collective, Tuskegee Experiment, and Leon Acord and his show Carved in Stone.

“We have been working since the pandemic to find a home to our idea," said Royce Shockley, director of the Ledge's board, "and the history of The Lyric will be carried throughout The Ledge Theatre’s programming.”

Inside of the Lyric, things will also look a little different. The seating will be more cabaret style, holding about 50 to 60 patrons. The cafe will offer table service in the theater, and patrons can pay their tabs through their smartphones.

The heating and air conditioning system has also been updated with filtration and purification, including an ultraviolet light purification system that gets rid of bacteria.

Meanwhile, the café interior is undergoing a complete remodel.

“It is beautiful, and we cannot wait for more guests to see what we've done with the space!” Wood said.

Waiting for the Vista to reopen

Last summer, filmmaker Quentin Tarantino announced he had bought the Vista Theatre in Los Feliz and might start screening new and old films around around Christmas.

Well, that schedule may have been too ambitious.

There is no confirmed date to relaunch the Vista under Tarantino's ownership, said Lance Alspaugh, the CEO of Vintage Cinemas, who sold the theater to Tarantino. The century-old theater remains closed -- as it has since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the renovation of the Vista is underway, said Alspaugh. He added that his firm will work with Tarantino in the new operation.

Real Estate Reductions

This week's featured price cuts include a $25,000 slice on an Eagle Rock bungalow; $50,000 off a Silver Lake contemporary and a $100,000 chop on a Boyle Heights fourplex.

Read more

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription

NOTEBOOK

Opening Soon

Echo Park: Canyon Coffee will open its first shop in the former Counterpart Deli at Echo Park and Delta Avenues. Casey Wojtalewicz and Ally Walsh started the business five years ago in their apartment. Now, they have 400 wholesale accounts and sell online, too. "In addition to our coffee, we'll be serving a simple, quality menu of what I like to call 'substantial toast' — enough of a meal to call it breakfast, not just a snack," said Wojtalewicz of their brick-and-mortar location. The shop is expected to open in a few months.

Crime Hot Spot

East LA: 17 vehicles were stolen between Dec. 6 -12, according to CrimeMapping.com.

CLASSIFIEDS

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

CALENDAR

Dec 15: Take Pictures With Santa Claus/Toma una foto con Santa Claus

Dec 16: Popular Kids Comedy: Dana Gould, Mary Lynn Rajskub + Surprise Guests!!

Dec 17: Holiday Block Party

• Go here for event details

SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.