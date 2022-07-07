Good Morning!
Mount Washington: Thanks to Olga Marin for her photo from a trail at Elyria Canyon Park.
News
Atwater Village: Crews extinguished a fire in a unit of one-story triplex in the 3700 block of West Legion Lane. No injuries were reported and no other structures were damaged. LAFD
Boyle Heights: Officials celebrated $1 million in federal funding for the Boyle Heights Community Cooling Project. The effort utilizes measures such as "cool pavement" treatments and the planting of trees to reduce overall ambient temperatures. ABC7
BOYLE HEIGHTS
Otomisan satisfies your cravings for the past
By Merrill Shindler
The first page of the menu for this shoebox of a restaurant tells us, “Otomisan has been open since 1956 … last Japanese restaurant standing in Boyle Heights.” And with those few words, a tale of demographic shift is unfurled.
For back when Otomisan opened, 66 years ago, Boyle Heights was, at least in part, a Japanese neighborhood – an extension of nearby Little Tokyo. As of 20 years ago, when the nearby Fuji Café closed, Otomisan was all that remained.
Today, Otomisan transcends its surroundings as a cozy place to go for chicken, beef or salmon teriyaki, or pork or fried shrimp curry. In its own quiet, understated way, it’s a monument to an age gone by, a Los Angeles that’s faded from memory. In January, it was declared a city historic landmark.
This is a diminutive storefront with three booths and five seats at the counter. The floor is a linoleum that’s seen better days. There are children’s drawings attached with magnets to the refrigerator. Otomisan comes as close to eating in someone’s kitchen as any restaurant in town.
The menu is brief, just two pages, a mix of dishes from six decades ago … and from now. The potato croquettes, the miso soup (and very good it is too!), the pork cutlet tonkatsu, the five udon noodle dishes – they were Japanese food before the rise of sushi and sashimi, of sushi rolls, as a way of life.
And so, the menu here has come to include a salmon sashimi bowl, a spicy tuna bowl, a California tempura roll and a spicy tuna tempura roll, a Rainbow Roll and a Dragon Roll. Good dishes all. But I was here for the nostalgia of the food. And so, I had a salmon teriyaki rice bowl, the fish slathered in a sweet sauce. I had vegetable tempura. I had a small green salad. And I had cold green tea.
I had green tea ice cream. And I chatted with a family at a nearby table whose two small children were eating sashimi and sushi. We were all dazzled by this new generation, happily eating raw fish. They’ll keep Otimisan alive – and iconic -- for diners yet unborn.
Otomisan Rating: ⭐⭐ 1/2
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐ BEYOND SUBLIME
- ⭐⭐⭐ WORTH EVERY PENNY
- ⭐⭐A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD DESTINATION
- ⭐ MIGHT AS WELL STAY HOME
Otomisan
- 2506-1/2 E. 1st St.
- 323-526-1150
- Lunch and dinner, Monday through Saturday.
- No reservations. Inexpensive.
Eastside Weekend
Friday, July 8
LA Historic Park: Calling all EDM lovers! Meet up with other ravers and watch Zedd In The Park.
Arts District: Celebrate the opening of the Sixth Street Bridge during Bridgefest, with participating businesses offering drink and food specials from Friday through Sunday.
Saturday, July 9
Atwater Village: Sample natural wines from local producers at a wine-tasting and dance party at Club Tee Gee
Echo Park: Celebrate Asian cultures at the 41st Lotus Festival at Echo Park Lake. Decorate your own water lantern and launch it with thousands of others. (July 9 - 10)
Highland Park: Explore art made by local artists by going on a mural walk.
Sunday, July 10
Elysian Valley: If you love Tijuana Panthers, check out Zebulon for their Record Release plus special guests Walkouts.
That's It!
Thanks for reading.
