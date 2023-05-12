It's Friday, finally!
📷 Eastside Scene
East L.A.: Loteria fans will love the cards painted on the sides of the La Reina tortilleria on Ford and Michigan.
LINCOLN HEIGHTS
Councilmember calls for demolishing old jail for new development
By Jesus Sanchez
It's been seven years since the city launched efforts to redevelop the vacant Lincoln Heights Jail. Developers were eventually selected to transform the building into the center of a residential and commercial complex dubbed the Lincoln Heights Makers District.
But at the end of last year, the developers pulled the plug on the project, according to city officials.
Now, the city is back to nearly square one on redeveloping the property. On Wednesday, City Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez introduced a motion to explore the feasibility of demolishing the jail for an affordable housing and mixed-use development.
"My office will be leading the charge to finally demolish this jail and rehabilitate the land for use that will serve Lincoln Heights and the broader Northeast LA community," Hernandez said in her motion.
Built in the 1930s and later expanded, the jail designed to hold 625 people quickly became overpopulated and ultimately held nearly 2,800 people by mid-century. It was decommissioned in 1965 due to overcrowding and maintenance costs.
The building wedged between Avenue 19 and the L.A. River is a city historic landmark. But its history includes several dark moments, such as the 1951 incident known as Bloody Christmas, in which more than 50 officers brutally beat seven inmates.
Hernandez's motion noted that environmental hazards -- ranging from asbestos to bird poop -- would require clean-up.
If approved by the City Council, the motion requests a report to assess possible uses of the site and funding needed for the clean-up.
City News Service contributed to this report
Boyle Heights
A 72-bed residence for unhoused women and families has opened on 1904 Bailey St., according to a statement from Councilman Kevin de León's office. It is the largest interim housing of its kind on the Eastside, the statement said. It will also provide on-site medical care. Residents will come from the local community and surrounding areas.
East Hollywood
Renderings for a proposed 101-unit residential complex are on display at Urbanize. The project is to rise at 308-320 N. Oxford Ave. and 311-321 N. Serrano Ave., just north of Beverly Blvd.
Echo Park
Even $55,000 is not enough to buy out Elvira Rincon from her rent-controlled apartment near Dodger Stadium. The L.A. Times talks to Rincon and some of her neighbors who are holding onto their apartments - and who say even a huge buy-out won't last long in the current housing market.
A vacant and tagged up building at Alvarado Street and Elsinore streets has been sold for $3.275 million, according to property records. The seller had initially intended to turn the two-story, renovated brick building into a recording studio, but those plans changed and property was put on the market, according to listing agent Figure 8 Realty. The buyer was not identified but was described as a "local business."
Highland Park
A new seven unit apartment building would be added to the lot at 217-219 N. Ave 55 under plans filed with the city. This would be in addition to an existing duplex, which is to remain on the site. Construction would involve demolishing a shed.
Los Feliz
A 21-unit apartment building would rise at 4516 W. Finley Ave. under plans filled with the city. Construction would involve demolishing an existing 1,520-square-foot single-family residence, which has a large front yard and an even larger backyard.
Rampart Village
A six-story, 95,000-square-foot office building at 514 S. La Fayette Park Pl. would be converted into a 141-unit apartment building, under a request for adaptive reuse.
Silver Lake
Even though this A-frame apartment is a microscopic 183 square-feet, its interior design managed to catch the attention of Architectural Digest. “It’s a really small footprint, but it’s really tall,” said the designer and tenant, Jesse Hammer. “I immediately realized I had to figure out how to store [up] high, [hang] on walls, and get everything off the ground as much as possible.”
- A spacious home in Silver Lake
- A truly special Victorian in Echo Park
- Inzio | Glassell Park
⏳ FLASHBACK FRIDAY | EAGLE ROCK
East of Glendale: John Steinbeck's humble Eagle Rock home
It’s a small place - three bedrooms and two bathrooms wedged into 1,167 square feet. Survey LA lists the architectural style as … no style at all.
But for a few months in 1930, this modest home in the hills above what is now Eagle Eagle Rock Plaza housed a young, very poor couple named John and Carol Steinbeck.
It was one of the Eagle Rock homes where the future Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning novelist John Steinbeck lived between the mid-1920s and early 1930s, as an occasional visitor and sometime resident here, according to the Eagle Rock Historical Society.
He first came to town in 1925, a 23-year-old college dropout struggling for a writing career. He stayed briefly in a rooming house on Campus Road, with his old college friend and occasional roommate Carlton A. Sheffield, who taught English and journalism at Occidental College. After a few raucous days, Steinbeck hopped a freight ship for New York.
He returned at the end of 1929, now with his fiancee Carol Henning, and stayed with Sheffield and his wife. After their hosts pressured the Steinbecks into getting married in January 1930, the reluctant newlyweds found the small three-bedroom home on El Roble Drive.
It was a wreck. Carlton Sheffield described it as "a small barn that had been abandoned as hopeless after having been hit by a cyclone, with holes in the walls, ceiling and floor, with broken windows, inadequate plumbing and ankle deep in dirt and filth,” the historical society said.
But Steinbeck managed to write “To the Unknown God” here, later revised and published as “To a God Unknown.”
“We do not suffer. Indeed we enjoy it,” Steinbeck wrote about the home. “It is much better than living in a city."
The Steinbecks also renovated the place - and unfortunately they did such a good job, the owner took it back within a few months, giving it over to members of his family. The Steinbecks stormed off to Tujunga.
They returned to Eagle Rock in 1932, staying with the Sheffields again, then moved on. Sheffield later lost his position at Occidental, while John Steinbeck went on to become John Steinbeck.
“Remember the days when we were all living in Eagle Rock?” he later wrote. "As starved and happy a group as ever robbed an orange grove. I can still remember the dinners of hamburgers and stolen avocados."
Saturday, May 13
Audubon Center at Debs Park: Celebrate LA’s Urban Birds and enjoy music, sound-producing art and plenty of fun activities. There will be a live bird presentation by Wild Wings and an instrument “petting zoo.”
East L.A.: You are invited to attend a Mother's Day Rosary at Calvary Cemetery.
East L.A.: Pick up native milkweed plants to attract butterflies at the Rowan Avenue Spring Festival. There will also be community booths and a fundraiser to provides free cleft palate surgery for children.
Garvanza: Attend the dedication of "Water is Life" mural. Live music, food trucks, community booths and more.
Highland Park: Arrange a whimsical floral arrangement at a Mother’s Day Floral Arranging Workshop at Little Green Art Studio. Bring your mom or a friend and learn to create and take home your own arrangement.
L.A. State Historic Park: Learning new kite flying techniques from Kite Masters, enjoy a “gallery in the sky” and participate in an art-making workshop during the Community & Unity People’s Kite Festival.
Los Feliz: Discover the art of Douglas Allen, Jose Hernandez, and Marlena Arthur in a group show curated by the Tierra de Sol Gallery, which showcases artists with developmental disabilities.
Sunday, May 14
Echo Park: Happy Mother’s Day! Bring your mom(s) to a Paper Mobile workshop. Create a hanging mobile based on your own LA experience guided by Lili Todd. Materials will be provided.
