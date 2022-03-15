Good Morning!

The new Taylor Yard Bridge over the L.A. River is very orange, and very cool.

NEWS

Highland Park: One person died Monday night in a house fire in the 200 block of South Avenue 52. The Eastsider

Grand Opening: A pedestrian and bike bridge linking Cypress Park and Elysian Valley finally opened after having been in the works for decades. The Eastsider

Atwater Village school gets rolling with bicycle program

By Robert Fulton

Glenfeliz Boulevard Elementary principal Karen Sulahian knew something was up when she struggled to give away a bicycle to students as a reward for good behavior. She couldn’t believe that other prizes were more desirous than a free bike.

In fact, the Atwater Village educator was seeing evidence of a trend of fewer-grade schoolers learning how to ride a bike. While adults are biking more, the HuffingtonPost and other publications say that children are spending less time biking (as well as walking). Numerous reasons -- including safety concerns, traffic, sprawl, hectic schedules and cost --- have been blamed for the decline.

“Families are reticent to let their kids go out on their own, so they’re not learning how to ride bicycles, which has a whole lot of ramifications,” Sulahian said.

Balance & Confidence Building

Enter the All Kids Bike program from the Strider Education Foundation. The nonprofit established the PE Learn-To-Ride program, which features Strider brand balance bikes with optional pedals to teach children to balance while building confidence and independence.

The $5,000 program, which is free to schools but requires private donations, provides a fleet of 24 balance bikes as well as helmets, teacher training and other support.

So far this school year, All Kids Bike has been established at 13 LAUSD schools, including Glenfeliz. The Atwater Village school launched its bike program with a celebration last month, with kindergartners and first graders eager to try out the new rides.

A Love of Bicycles

Glenfeliz’s path to a bike program started with Charles Fleming, a local journalist, author and motorcycle enthusiast with fond memories of riding a bike as a kid. “It just breaks my heart when I read these statistics about how few kids have access to a bicycle,” Fleming said.

Fleming organized a fundraiser that brought in more than $7,000, more than enough to establish an All Kids Bike program.

“It’s a whole generation of kids that missed out as a real hallmark of independence,” Sulahian said of the decline in bike riding among kids. “I think it’s a wonderful opportunity to give that [opportunity] to our kids who wouldn’t normally get it.”

Dear Superintendent Carvalho: Incorporate and Prioritize Student Input

By Edén Cristo, Student Leader, Our Turn

As a former LAUSD student from the Miguel Contreras School of Social Justice and current freshman studying Aerospace and Biomedical Engineering at Santa Monica College, I’m one of thousands of young people in Los Angeles navigating school during the COVID-19 pandemic. It hasn’t been easy.

Students across LA—especially students of color and those living in low-income communities—have lost the in-person connections we had with our peers, teachers, and school staff. We have struggled to keep learning with unequal access to technology, while dealing with both personal and global trauma.

Read More

NOTEBOOK

Glassell Park: Lemon Poppy Kitchen celebrated its 10-year-anniversary. Congratulations!

Boyle Heights: Hollenbeck Palms will hold a grand opening next month for a $7 million facility to provide care to 33 residents with Alzheimer’s or various forms of dementia.

Correction

Echo Park: On Monday we said a public hearing about the Taix Restaurant development in Echo Park would be held today. That's wrong. The Planning Department hearing will be held on Wednesday, March 16.

