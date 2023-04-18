Hello Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is Robert Fulton, your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday. Check out this video of Metallica visiting the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in Highland Park, where they "master" puppetry and put on a show.
Now let's get to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Franklin Hills: The blossoms of a pear tree glow at night thanks to an overhead security light. Thanks to Bryn Mathieu for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
EAGLE ROCK
Vidiots to open at Eagle Theatre on June 1
Vidiots, the renowned video store, is set to reopen on June 1st at the historic Eagle Theatre, reports the L.A. Times.
The former Santa Monica shop will move into a larger home with a store, 271-seat movie theater, a beer and wine bar, a micro-cinema, and a community space.
With nearly 11,000 square feet, the revitalized Vidiots aims to become a vibrant cultural hub in Northeast Los Angeles, offering screenings, special events, and workshops. Sneak previews will be held in May for members and supporters.
The project has faced numerous delays since it was announced in 2019.
ECHO PARK
Students on problem-solving ‘Odyssey’
Seven Clifford Math and Technology Magnet School third and fourth graders are blazing a trail at their campus.
The children -- third graders Leni Beland and Lazaro Casillas and fourth graders Natalia PE Benito, Ilynne Bravo-Iriarte, Penelope Cerda, Valeria Gonzalez and Briella Zapanta - are among the first students at the Echo Park school to participate in the Odyssey of the Mind program. Next month, they are traveling to East Lansing, Michigan, to compete in the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals.
“They are a really tight-knit unit, and they know how to solve a problem,” said Anastasia Gonzalez, Clifford’s magnet coordinator and the team’s coach.
Odyssey of the Mind is a program in which students use science, technology, engineering, arts and math to problem-solve.
At the competition, students tackle problems that test their STEM skills and ability to work as a team in front of judges within an allotted time.
Students also participate in a long-term project competition. Clifford’s students designed and built a structure out of balsa wood and glue capable of supporting heavy loads. In addition to the structure, they also wrote a performance piece that incorporates their creation and created costumes, props and theatrical scenery.
Students do all the work. Adults can only assist if students need help being shown how to do something, such as cutting wood safely, but then must step back, Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said that the Clifford students have learned to work as a team and think on their feet since coming together in September.
“They really have blossomed in this program,” she added.
Leni said it can be challenging for the team to figure out how to solve problems on their own, but there is more to it.
“It’s really fun,” she said.
The cost of registering for the competition, along with meals and housing, will be covered through Los Angeles Unified’s Cultural Arts Passport program. However, the school must raise about $4,000 to fly the seven children, two parents and Gonzalez to Michigan. Gonzalez said those interested in donating can contact the school at 323-663-0474.
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Apr 19
Greek Theatre: Missed Blondie at Coachella? Catch them at The Greek Theatre with L.A. rock band The Linda Lindas opening the show.
Silver Lake: Meet winemakers from Wavy and Buona Notte and try their Spring Wine Release.
Thursday, Apr 20
East L.A.: Explore how a butterfly travels. In an Earth Day-related event, Christopher Yates uses juggling, theater and music to explain the migration from Canada to Mexico of butterflies at the Anthony Quinn Library.
Glassell Park: Go on a community bird walk at Rio de Los Angeles State Park with the Audubon Center. Bring comfortable shoes and binoculars and learn the basics of birding.
Cypress Park: Celebrate Earth Day at the Cypress Park library and chat with a forestry expert from North East Trees to discuss Local Urban Tree Planting.
Eastsider Giveaway: Masa of Echo Park Gift Certificate
All current Daily Digest subscribers are automatically entered into the giveaway for a $50 gift certificate from Masa of Echo Park! If you are not a newsletter subscriber, click or tap here to sign up and be entered into the contest. Pass this link and encourage others to sign up: bit.ly/3mjsPMg . Contest ends April 19.
Good luck!
💡 Good to Know
LAUSD family math workshop this Wednesday
Glassell Park: LAUSD is holding a workshop, “Numeracy Is Not Just Numbers-Math Is Everywhere!,” on Wednesday, April 19, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at Sotomayor Arts and Sciences Magnet. This workshop will be presented simultaneously in person and via Zoom. Click here to register.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 195 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
195 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.