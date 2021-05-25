Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

We start our Tuesday report with breaking news from Lincoln Heights. The LAFD says that firefighters quickly knocked down a structure fire on Lincoln Park Avenue near Lincoln High. No one was injured.

Now, read on for more news and info.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

The L.A. River Recreation Zone opens Memorial Day

A stretch of the river that runs between Elysian Valley and Cypress Park will once again be open to the public for a summer of recreational activities -- including kayaking, walking, fishing and bird watching -- after the pandemic forced its closure last year. One new safety feature: solar-powered beacons will inform visitors about water quality. A green light means “safe"; yellow is “safe, but take precautions"; and solid red means “do not kayak." Details in The Eastsider.

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions features a $25,000 slice on a Victor Heights 2-unit condo; a $50,000 cut on a Highland Park 3-bedroom; and a $100,000 chop on Los Feliz 2-on-a-lot.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Notebook

• Religious Revival: Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Boyle Heights is rebounding from the pandemic as Catholic Armenians return to pray and celebrate their faith, reports The LA Times. The church, founded nearly 70 years ago, on Pleasant Avenue has managed to remain open even as the neighborhood's Armenian population has moved to other communities over the decade. “We survived,” said one of the many parishioners who commutes from the suburbs to attend services at Queen of Martyrs.

Flag Football: Register now and be a part of the inaugural season for NFL Flag Football East LA.

Classifieds

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• May 25: Richard Alther discusses Bedside Matters with Carla Malden (Sponsored)

Richard Alther will join fellow novelist Carla Malden, the daughter of the late actor Karl Malden, for a virtual conversation about Richard's new novel, "Bedside Matters," hosted by Skylight Books.

• May 26: “The Super Villainz: A Tap Dance Act for the Modern Age”

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.