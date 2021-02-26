Good morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

The last weekend in February promises to be pretty nice, with sunny skies and temps in the low to mid 70s. Enjoy and have a great weekend.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

The Latest

A new coloring book features LA's overlooked heroes and historic places

Los Angeles' Hidden Heroes and Historic Places includes several spots on the Eastside, reports The Eastsider. These include Sycamore Grove Park in Highland Park; Breed Street Shul in Boyle Heights, the Black Cat in Silver Lake and Echo Park Lake. The 34-page book is published by Best Friends, a support group for the LA Central Library's Business, Economics and other departments. "We decide which people to profile by taking the long lens of history and sifting to find people whose stories we find interesting, along with local people instrumental to a particular historical event," said BEST Friends President Rachel Andersson.

Vegan soul food coming to Silver Lake and Cameroonian cuisine now serving in Boyle Heights

Catch up with the latest Eastside restaurant and food news in this week's issue of Good Taste.

Blacks and Latino home buyers fare the worst when it comes to housing affordability

Nearly 40% of White (non-Latino) home buyers have the minimum income required to buy a median-priced, single-family home in LA County. In contrast, only 17% of Blacks and 19% of Latinos had sufficient incomes to qualify, says the California Assn of Realtors. This and other housing news in Eastside House Hunter.

Modern Amenities, Style and Comfort

The Eastsider's New Home Guide - Spring 2021 Edition

Looking for a new place to call home? Or perhaps just interested in seeing what new housing has been developed? Then take a peek at our updated new home guide for spring.

• Go here for the guide

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Notebook

• Ed Pearl, who was at the center of LA's folk music scene during the 1960s, died earlier this month, reports the LA Times. The owner of the Ash Grove club and coffeehouse was raised in Boyle Heights and spent many years living in Angelino Heights and Echo Park after being evicted from his Venice apartment. In 2011, he organized a summer music series at the south end of Echo Park.

• Among the people living in a tent by Echo Park Lake is Jesse Briandi, a former programmer who decided to give up his apartment instead of letting his back rent stack up, according to NPR. "Like, even though there was a moratorium on rent and I didn't technically have to pay it, I'm not making money, so how - why am I loading up on debt?" he told the reporter. NPR explores this and other larger issues behind Echo Park's increasingly famous homeless camp.

• A fundraiser to help pay for the funeral of East LA boxing coach Paul Hernández will take place from 12:30 to 3:30 pm on Sunday at Rudy’s LA, 5226 Pomona Blvd. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Upcoming Events

Go here for details and more events

Fri, Feb 26: Councilmember O'Farrell in Conversation with Gabriel Lerner

Fri, Feb 26: Program with Panteha Abareshi

Sat, Feb 27: SPARC Presents New Exhibition Virtual Opening & Curatorial Talk

Sat, Feb 27: What's Your Problem, Sir? A Wild Night of Vulnerable Comedy w. Ever Mainard

Sun, Feb 27: Barnsdall Arts Sundays

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.