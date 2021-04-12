Hello, Monday!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

Eastside Scene

Eastside Scene

Hello, Chicken Boy! Thanks to Katrina Alexy for the photo.

The Latest

April 13 is Election Day

April 13 is Election Day

Tuesday is the last chance residents and stakeholders can vote in neighborhood council races in Cypress Park, Eagle Rock, El Sereno, Glassell Park, Hermon, Highland Park, Lincoln Heights, Montecito Heights, Monterey Hills and Mount Washington.

Burglars posing as construction workers struck twice last week

Burglars posing as construction workers struck twice last week

The LAPD is warning residents of Victor Heights, located just east of Echo Park, about the crimes. 

L.A. will start vaccinating anyone over age 16 starting 

L.A. will start vaccinating anyone over age 16 starting 

Vaccinations for those 16 and over will start on Tuesday at city sites, including Dodger Stadium, Cal State LA and the Lincoln Heights Recreation Center, if supplies are available.

Los Feliz Spanish-Colonial fetches $4.75 million

Los Feliz Spanish-Colonial fetches $4.75 million

Notebook

• Scheduling Conflict: The arrival of baseball season apparently means the large vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will have to accept fewer appointments.  This week, for example, Dodger Stadium will only be offering appointments until 1 p.m. from Tuesday through Thursday to accommodate home games, although the site will remain open until 4 p.m.

• Crime Blotter: The owner of a Toyota FJ Cruiser reports the vehicle was stolen last Wednesday morning from the corner of Lucile and Marathon in Silver Lake. "My previous car was stolen there 6 years ago. Great neighborhood for car theft!"

• Postpartum Doula: How Kathleen Sullivan adapted her Los Feliz-based newborn care business to the pandemic. Spectrum News 1

Calendar

 April 12: Griffith Park SOUNDWALK

 April 13:  Do Inventors Bear Responsibility for the Effects of Their Inventions?

 Through April 30: 4th Annual Atwater Cares About Autism Raffle/Fundraiser. A daily raffle for goods donated by local stores will be held daily. 

Go here for details and more events

