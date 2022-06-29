Good Morning!

griffith park pool empty 600

The empty Griffith Park Pool and pool house.

No summer fun at the Griffith Park Pool

By Barry Lank

Los Feliz - After a lengthy pandemic closure, the Griffith Park Pool was scheduled to reopen for the summer season. A Grand Opening was set for June 12. The neighborhood council and City Councilmember Nithya Raman were working on buying new chairs, umbrellas and other supplies.

Then, abruptly, the grand opening was canceled without explanation. The 225-foot-long pool remains empty, and it's not clear when it will reopen.   

Officials are blaming the closure of the nearly century-old pool on a leaky foundation.

The pool near Riverside Drive and Los Feliz Boulevard had been able to open in years past despite the cracks. "However, in the days prior to the reopening, it was determined the disrepair was too great to allow for public use," said Raman, whose district includes Griffith Park.

Repairing the pool is on a list of park project improvements, but it's not known when those repairs will be completed. The Department of Recreation and Parks has not responded to questions about a reopening date.

Meanwhile, Raman said her staff has reached out to Recreation and Parks to "plan for a replacement of the pool" and work "as quickly as possible to bring this important and historic facility back into commission to serve the community’s needs.”

Referred to early on as the “Municipal Plunge,” the pool and its Spanish Colonial Revival-style pool house were built in 1927 for $80,000. It is about twice the length of a typical municipal pool, measuring 225 feet long and 50 feet wide, said a department report. Indeed, at the time of construction, it was intended to be the largest outdoor pool in Southern California, according to SurveyLA.

In the 1920s and ‘30s, the plunge regularly hosted an “enchanted pool pageant.”  Children would appear as frogs, ducks, salamanders and other creatures and “dance to the tune of weird music on the edge of the pool," the Van Nuys News reported.

Other photos show large crowds swarming into the pool near the end of the Depression.

More recently, however, the facility has been closed due to chlorine shortages and COVID-19 restrictions, Raman said.

