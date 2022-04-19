Good Morning!

Boyle Heights: A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning on the 5 Freeway. The Eastsider

What happened to "Stair Candy"?

By Barry Lank

A section of Silver Lake's beloved Micheltorena Stairs - painted with hearts and rainbow colors - has been whitewashed.

We don't know who or when, or why the stairway mural was painted over. But the whitewashing stirred up a ruckus on Reddit over the weekend.

"Stair Candy" was originally painted covertly in 2015 by artists Corinne Carrey, Carla Obrien, and Mandon Bossi, according to the city's Cultural Affairs Commission. In 2019, the commission retroactively approved the mural as a public art project.

Boyle Heights library closed for major overhaul

By Jesus Sanchez

The Benjamin Franklin branch library, which has been closed this spring, will remain shut down probably until the end of next year while it undergoes major repairs and renovation.

In the meantime, a bookmobile arrives on Wednesdays for a pop-up library in the parking lot, and officials are looking to open a temporary storefront branch nearby, said Monica Valencia, a spokesperson for the L.A. Public Library.

The closure of the building at 1st and Chicago streets was needed to address "structural issues," including the replacement of a new roof damaged by last year's heavy rains, said Valencia. In addition, the branch will also be refurbished to include a New Americans Center to help residents obtain citizenship, a new literacy center, flooring and furniture.

All this is going to take time.

For now, the plan is to open a storefront library by summer and operate it until the repairs are completed at the branch, said Valencia.

In addition to the Wednesday pop-up library, patrons are being directed to the R.L. Stevenson Branch and Malabar Branch libraries that also serve the Boyle Heights.

Other Eastside libraries have also been temporarily closed for renovations and upgrades:

• The Arroyo Seco Regional Branch in Highland Park temporarily closed on April 11 to make it more tech-friendly by adding electrical outlets at tables and carpeting and a new coat of paint to brighten the branch.

• The Silver Lake Branch reopened April 11 after new flooring was installed in the periodical room.

Boyle Heights: A pioneering rock-and-roll mogul who started a small label in Boyle Heights has died at age 104, the L.A. Times reported. Art Rupe, who founded Specialty Records in 1946, helped launch the careers of Little Richard, Sam Cooke, Percy Mayfield and dozens of other jazz, blues, gospel, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll artists. Rupe was also known as a hard-driving businessman whose artists were often paid meager sums. He died Friday at his home in Santa Barbara.

Free microchipping

It usually costs $15 to have your pet microchipped at a city animal shelter. But thanks to a grant from California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative, the procedure will be free of charge while supplies last, says L.A. Animal Services.

A microchip the size of a grain of rice is inserted under the skin between the shoulder blades. That chip contains a unique number linked to a database with the pet owner's name and phone number. Electronic scanners at animal shelters, vet clinics and other facilities help reveal that information, making it easier to reunite lost pets with their owners.

Call 888-452-7381 to make a microchipping appointment or reserve a spot online.

Here's another reason to slow down while driving past El Sereno Middle School.

