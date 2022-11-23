Good Morning!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
With the high on Thursday expected to hit 80 degrees, you might want to think about enjoying your Thanksgiving Dinner outdoors. Now, read on for the latest.
-- Jesus Sanchez
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Los Feliz: Daybreak over the city. Thanks to Richard Lehman for the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
📢 News
Suspected bulldog bandit arrested
Boyle Heights: A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs -- named Rhino and Blue -- have not yet been recovered. The Eastsider
GRIFFITH PARK
Living (safely) with P-22
The mountain lion attack that killed a small dog in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month shocked many residents. But it was not a sign of a growing threat to humans, and there are several steps to prevent such an encounter, say wildlife experts.
“There’s no evidence out there that when a mountain lion attacks a pet, there’s an elevated risk to humans,” said Jeff Sikich of the National Park Service.
Sikich was one of a dozen wildlife experts to appear in a Monday night webinar, “Coexisting With Cougars.” The program was organized by the Cougar Conservancy and the National Wildlife Federation after Griffith Park’s celebrity puma, known as P-22, is believed to have killed a leashed chihuahua mix on an evening walk on Nov. 9, KTLA reported. The dogwalker was unharmed.
The approximately 12-year-old cougar has also made at least a couple of appearances earlier this year in Los Feliz and Silver Lake.
Mountain lion attacks on humans are rare. According to the state department of wildlife, 22 attacks have been reported statewide since 1986, and only three were fatal.
Attacks on pets are also uncommon, and such aggression against a leashed animal is practically unheard of, say experts.
The webinar panel noted that the mountain lion captured on surveillance video during the Nov. 9 attack showed typical predatory behavior towards an animal that resembled its usual prey. It showed no interest in the dog walker.
The wildlife experts agreed that the incident was not a sign that P-22 had grown more aggressive, bold or desperate. The panelists said that neither the drought nor the mountain lion’s advanced age contributed to the attack.
Cougar Conservancy founder Korinna Domingo offered several safety tips to prevent encounters with wildlife, including carrying bear spray or an air horn, not walking at night, and being aware of your surroundings. The conservancy offered more guidance and resources on its website.
Some panelists noted that the residents in the area have a long history of coexisting with wildlife. Said Beth Pratt with the wildlife federation, “most wildlife encounters end with you not even knowing you had a wildlife encounter.”
SILVER LAKE
Environmental report looks at the remaking of the Silver Lake reservoirs
It’s been two years since the City adopted a master plan to reinvent the Silver Lake reservoirs property as parkland. Now, a lengthy report about the plan’s environmental impacts and “areas of known controversy” is being reviewed by the public.
Neighborhood groups with differing opinions are urging residents to comment on the draft environmental impact report, which covers everything from construction noise and traffic to the protection of bats and native trees. Responses are due Dec. 2.
The master plan was created after the Silver Lake and smaller Ivanhoe reservoirs were removed from the city’s potable water supply. The reservoirs would remain but most of the 127-acre property would be turned into seven park zones linked by tree-shaded walking paths.
The report found that the most significant and unavoidable impacts of the master plan are temporary noise and vibrations during construction. But it is only one of the “areas of known controversy” mentioned in the report:
- Removing the perimeter fence, with related concerns over homeless encampments, public safety, and impacts on wildlife
- Increased parking and traffic on local streets
- Pedestrian connections and pedestrian safety
- Cyclist safety and connectivity with the bike network
- Tree removals and other potential impacts on habitats
- Construction noise and possible amplified sound during special events
“Obviously, any project that proposes change is going to draw objections,” said Adam Sieff from the activist group Silver Lake Forward after a recent public comment meeting covering the EIR draft. “But it is clear the community supports this project.”
However, Betsy Isroelit from Silver Lake Together says that public comments in workshops, messages, and meetings seemed to support keeping things the same.
"Silver Lake is a park-rich, upper-middle-class neighborhood, and spending over $300 million to transform an already widely used and more than adequate park into a ‘global tourist destination” is an irresponsible distribution of limited funds," Isroelit said.
A final environmental report is expected to be submitted next summer to the City Council for review and a vote.
But even if approved, the master plan won’t be realized anytime soon. The plan still requires funding, and would not commit the city to conduct any work.
HIGHLAND PARK
Sandwiches and salads coming to a historic spot
A historic building on Figueroa Street is getting a Mendocino Farms restaurant, according to the company website.
The sandwich-and-salad spot is supposed to open next year in the former Security Trust & Savings Bank building at Figueroa and Avenue 56. The Renaissance Revival-style building, a historic city landmark, was designed by architects John and Donald Parkinson, the father-and-son team who also designed L.A. City Hall and other landmarks.
The city took over the property by eminent domain in 2007, but had to sell it back last year after failing to use it for a planned Highland Park City Hall.
Except for occasional events, the imposing building has remained vacant while surrounding structures have been renovated and attracted new restaurants, bars and shops in the gentrifying strip.
Jamie Tijerina, president of the Highland Park Heritage Trust, noted that Mendocino Farms could be a welcome addition to the neighborhood. "They appear to offer mainly lunch and dinner options, which is a contrast to the numerous breakfast and coffee shop locations we have in Highland Park already," Tijerina said.
Mendicino Farms is also opening a restaurant early next year in Los Feliz inside a new apartment building at Hollywood Boulevard and Hillhurst Avenue.
Eastsider Fall Fundraiser
So far we've raised more than 28% of our $25,000 fundraising goal to provide you with more community news coverage you can't find anyplace else. Help us move that needle!
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
Wednesday, Nov 23
Elysian Valley: Have some fun at the 16th annual Thanksgiving Feast Show at The Elysian. No need to worry about arguments with family since this is an improvised comedy show.
Los Feliz: Enjoy breakfast with artist and curator, Suzanne Zoe Joskow while she talks about her project, the Community Cookbook Archive. Learn about LA history contained in 400 community cookbooks.
Thursday, Nov 24
🦃 Thanksgiving Day
Friday, Nov 25
Glassell Park: Head to Permanent Records Roadhouse and catch some comedy with Popular Kids Club featuring Cameron Esposito, Megan Gailey and more!
📋 What did you think of today's Daily Digest?
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at anytime.
📈 444 Supporters and Counting!
So far this year The Eastsider has received one-time and monthly contributions from 444 readers. Our goal is to have 500 contributors by the end of the year.
Help us reach our goal and support our mission to provide you with the Eastside news, stories and info you can't find anywhere else.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else. Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me. I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below. Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.