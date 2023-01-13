It's Friday, finally!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
We have another rainy, Seattle-like weekend ahead of us. Try to make the best of it with a good book, Netflix marathon, or the Good Reads edition of our Sunday Digest.
The Daily Digest will take MLK Day off and return to your inbox on Tuesday. Have a great holiday weekend!
-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
📷 Eastside Scene
Elysian Park: Thanks to Sharon Delugach for her photo of the Downtown skyline after one of our recent storms.
📢 News
◼️ Hit-and-run driver sought
El Sereno: Police Thursday asked the public to help find a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a pedestrian on Christmas Eve. The pedestrian was crossing Huntington Drive at Kendall Avenue with his dog at about 3:40 p.m. on Dec. 24 when he was struck by a green Toyota Tundra making a left turn. The LAPD released a video of the suspect's vehicle.
LAPD Central Traffic detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the crash to call (213) 833-3713. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.
◼️ Road rage on the 2
Glassell Park: A masked Tesla driver was caught on dashcam video emerging from his car stopped on the southbound 2 Freeway near San Fernando Road and striking another vehicle with a pipe. ABC7
🏙️ Real Estate Roundup
Here's the latest Eastside real estate news.
◼️ What to know when building an ADU
Building an ADU comes with complications, according to the L.A. Times. Among other things, property taxes will go up substantially, and the city’s rent control laws may apply to the new ADU as well as the existing single-family home on the property. Mona Field, who built an ADU next to her Eagle Rock home, said dealing with with the city can be challenging. “It took me hours to figure out what they are talking about, why I owe them money and how to respond to their paperwork."
◼️ Boyle Heights
Renderings have been released for a 50-unit apartment building at 2115 Cesar Chavez Ave., Urbanize reported. The images and plans show five floors of residential units over street-level commercial space and semi-subterranean parking.
◼️ Echo Park
Construction work has been underway on a large apartment complex on Sunset Boulevard near Mohawk Street. Cypress Equity Investments is building a seven-story, 176-unit apartment building with a roof deck, swimming pools, and underground parking. It's the same site where a previous developer won approval for 62 apartments about 15 years ago. That project never came to fruition, but Cypress Equity took over and came up with a project that was more than twice as large. Construction will take more than two years, according to city documents mentioned in Urbanize.
◼️ Glassell Park
The so-called “Domestead” on Sundown Drive is back on the market for $1.7 million. The two-bedroom geodesic dome with triangular skylights and a wraparound deck was designed by Los Angeles architect William King and later renovated by Fritz Haeg, whom Dirt describes as a “garden proselytizer and artist.”
◼️ Los Feliz
A 99-year-old art nouveau mansion sold this week for $10.29 million, according to Redfin. That's more than $400,000 over the asking price. “The Castle” on Glendower Avenue sprawls across two acres of gardens and features an observation tower that echoes the design of the nearby Griffith Park Observatory. Back in the 1960s, the five-bedroom, 7-bathroom home was rented to the likes of Bob Dylan, Andy Warhol, and the Velvet Underground, Dirt reported. Subsequent owners have included Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Gilbert Getty from the Getty oil family.
✂️ Real Estate Reductions
This week's discounts include:
- $35,000 drop on a Monterey Hill condo
- $49,000 off a Highland Park Triplex
- $65,000 cut on Atwater Village Spanish
🏘️ Eastside Open House
This week's featured open house include:
- Inzio | Glassell Park
Good luck house hunting!
👩🏻🎤 Eastsider on the Go
Sponsored events and activities
◼️ Music of China
Led by violinist Yi-Huan Zhao, the Santa Cecilia String Quartet will blend the sounds of China with the Western sounds of the string quartet in an unforgettable concert experience. Join us as we journey through the regions of China and experience the seasons and traditions of the land!
- Saturday, Jan. 14 | 8 pm
- Santa Cecilia Arts & Learning Center | Eagle Rock
◼️ Interested in Rock Climbing?
Check out the Stronghold Climbing Gym in Lincoln Heights. We have a January membership special. Go here for details
🗓️ Things to Do
By Jennifer Rodriguez
◼️ Saturday, Jan 14
Highland Park: Support field trips for Los Angeles Youth and check out the live concert series of School House Rocks, with music from The Intelligence and Self Improvement and a puppet performance at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater.
Highland Park: Support the Party Art Community at the annual Fresh Pressed event, highlighting L.A.-made zines, indie publications, bookshops, and presses. Plus, enjoy free vegan donuts.
◼️ Sunday, Jan 15
Eagle Rock: Color Your World with Fabric Dying at Eagle Rock Center for the Arts. Put together a rainbow set of fabrics. Artist Connie Rohman will teach you how to dye fabric in mason jars
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Jesús Sanchez
Thanks For Your Support! We Could Not Have Done It Without You!
Happy New Year! I'd like to start out 2023 by thanking the nearly 400 readers who contributed to our Fall/Winter Fundraiser. That's amazing! Over the past three months, we raised nearly three-quarters of our $25,000 goal. While that was shy of our target, those funds will allow us to hire a part-time editor on a temporary basis. That position will free me up to strengthen the business and ensure that you see more coverage of the communities we care about.
Of course, there's still time to make a last-minute contribution. You can do so by using the form below
Thanks again for your readership and support. Wishing you all the best in 2023
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
