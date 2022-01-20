Good Morning!

The weather is warming up as the weekend approaches, with highs in the mid 70s expected.

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

Silver Lake: An affectionate billboard on Sunset Boulevard.

NOTEBOOK

"Anger Translator"

Echo Park: Natalia Molina writes in the L.A. Times about taking care of her triple-vaxxed mother, who is nonetheless suffering from COVID. Molina talks about functioning as her Latina family's "anger translator." Molina writes, "translating isn't just about language. It is also about being able to wield enough cultural capital and knowhow to ask — even challenge — the powers that be to get what your family needs." Molina's mother worked at Nayarit, a Mexican restaurant that once operated in Echo Park.

Sundance Bound

After winning best narrative feature at the SXSW film festival for his movie "Shithouse," Occidental College dropout Cooper Raiff is going to Sundance (virtually) with his second film, "Cha Cha Real Smooth," the Hollywood Reporter said. "Cha Cha" is about a recent college graduate who works as a bar mitzvah party starter and befriends a young mother and her autistic daughter. Unlike "Shithouse" (which was filmed guerrilla-style in and around Eagle Rock and Highland Park), Raiff worked with a Netflix veteran and a production company co-founded by actress Dakota Johnson.

Goodbye, Lincoln Heights

Lincoln Heights: Forever 21, the fast-fashion retailer, is leaving behind its Mission Road headquarters for new offices in the Downtown LA Fashion District, says CoStar News. The chain, which emerged from bankruptcy nearly two years ago, built a sleek new headquarters with room for up to 2,000 employees in what had been a drab stretch of warehouses. The company’s first store, then known as Fashion 21, opened on Figueroa Street in Highland Park in April 1984.

Cactus Store Grows

Glassell Park: The Cactus Store has expanded into new locations and businesses after opening seven years ago on Echo Park Avenue, according to Architectural Digest. When the store first opened in 2015, it didn’t even officially have a name. Now it officially does. It also opened a seasonal shop in New York City and expanded its services to include outdoor furniture and full-service landscape design that can go beyond cactus and succulents. In addition, the Glassell Park-based company is currently working on a nature show.

REAL ESTATE

Condo shopping in Los Feliz

If you are one of the many people priced out of the single-family home market, perhaps it's time to consider a condo. We found these three in Los Feliz. But with prices nearing $1 million, it's hard to find a bargain condo in this neighborhood.

Read more

