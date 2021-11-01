Hello Monday!

The first day of November finds us recovering from a post-Halloween candy coma and preparing for Día de Los Muertos. But we found time to deliver your Monday batch of news. Read on!

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

EASTSIDE SCENE

An Aztec dancer ceremony kicked off the Self Help Graphics 48th annual Dia de Los Muertos celebration in Boyle Heights on Saturday. Thanks to Todd Frankel for the photo.

NEWS

Echo Park shooting

Gang officers responded to a shooting Friday night that left a man wounded in the 1300 block of Mohawk Street. There were two other shootings on Mohawk Street this summer. The Eastsider

REAL ESTATE

Need parking for 13 cars?

The highest priced home sale on the Eastside last week was $4.7 million for a Los Feliz estate sitting on three-quarters of an acre bordering Griffith Park.

The sprawling Vermont Avenue compound includes four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, as well as a guest house, pool, spa and waterfall. Along with a three-car garage, the property features a motor court that can fit 13 cars.

In other real estate news: Hollywood Presbyterian in East Hollywood wants to top its five-story parking structure with three floors of medical offices; a 109-year-old house in Highland Park has been nominated as historic monument; an update on the transformation of Taylor Yard into 100 acres of parkland.

Details in The Eastsider

NOTEBOOK

Missing in Echo Park

Friends and family searching for a Monterey Park woman who went missing last week posted flyers in Echo Park after her car was found near Sunset Boulevard and Sutherland Street. ABC7

Altar maker

At age 89, Ofelia Esparza of East LA reigns as the nation's most revered altarista or altar maker who helped raise awareness of Día de los Muertos in the U.S. L.A Times

Got Art

ArtUnite is an online and in-person art auction that will benefit Central City Action Committee, an Angelino Heights nonprofit that works with at-risk youth. Organizers are asking local artists and collectors are to submit work for the auction. The deadline is Nov. 12. (The Eastsider is an ArtUnite sponsor).

