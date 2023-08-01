Hello Tuesday!
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📢 News
Man and woman shot
Boyle Heights: A homeless man and woman were wounded after they were shot inside their tent Monday night in the 500 block of Estudillo Avenue, police said. The Eastsider
House fire extinguished
Lincoln Heights: Firefighters contained and knocked down a stubborn fire early this morning at a three-story, hillside home in the 2300 block of N. Coral St. The Eastsider
Cypress Park
Catholic school closes after a century of education
Last September, the students, staff and parents of Divine Saviour School gathered to celebrate the Catholic school’s centennial. This month, the school community will reunite again to mark another milestone -- Divine Saviour’s closure.
Despite more than a decade of trying to boost enrollment and finances, school officials announced in February that the 2022-23 academic year would be Divine Saviour’s last. While enrollment in Catholic schools has picked up in recent years, closures continue.
“It couldn’t be sustained because of the low enrollment,” said Adrian Alarcon, spokeswoman with the Los Angeles Archdiocese.
Divine Saviour was featured in The Eastsider in September 2022 as it struggled to attract more students.
Less than six months later, parents were informed that the school would be closing. Enrollment had remained stagnant, with 49 students across transitional kindergarten through eighth grade.
In a letter to parents, Rev. Albert Pragasam, pastor of the twin parishes of Divine Saviour and St. Ann, said that Divine Saviour needed an outside investment of $250,000 to $300,000 annually “under the best circumstances” to stay open.
“With the changing demographics of our local community, several nearby public district and charter schools along with several Catholic elementary schools, combined with significantly fewer school-aged children in our surrounding neighborhoods, enrollment at our school remains in decline,” Pragasam wrote.
Since the announcement, most parents have enrolled their children at neighboring Catholic schools, Alarcon said.
The parish plans to use the building for its religious education programs under current plans.
Divine Saviour Church will hold a mass and reception on August 26 to celebrate the school’s 100 years of serving the community.
High school girls hone drone skills
El Sereno: Cal State LA’s College of Engineering, Computer Science and Technology recently hosted 40 girls from 31 area high schools for its 2023 LAunchPad Summer Program. The students had the opportunity to navigate both simulated and real drones, honing their piloting skills and witnessing firsthand the application of aerodynamics in action.
The two weeks of workshops, lectures and hands-on activities led by Cal State LA faculty were aimed to increase the number of girls pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Students from Eagle Rock High, Esteban Torres Renaissance Academy, Francisco Bravo Medical Magnet and Wilson High School were among those who participated.
🎒 Eastside Parent
For more information and how to patriciate in our special Back to School edition, email robert@theeastsiderla.com.
🗒️ Notebook
Update: Three injured in apartment fire
East Hollywood: The initial reports of a fire in a duplex in the 1200 block of North Lyman Place on Monday morning said there were no injuries. However, after firefighters performed a more thorough search, they found a person in critical condition on the first floor and another person came forward with a medical emergency. Also, a firefighter also sustained burn injuries. The Eastsider
🗓️ Things to Do
Wednesday, August 2
Los Feliz: Meet prolific balloon artist Addi Somekh at the LA Breakfast Club. Hear about his art from his book, Inflatable Planet, and see his balloon crown skills in action.
Thursday, August 3
The Autry: Sizzling Summer Nights are back at The Autry. Grab a dance partner or come confidently alone and enjoy live music from Chino Espinoza y Los Dueños del Son.
Virtual: Join storyteller Barbara Wong as she performs some of her favorite stories about the Hungry Ghosts of China and Japan.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
📋 Have any thoughts on today's newsletter?
Your feedback will help us improve the Daily Digest
