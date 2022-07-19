Good Morning!

-- Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

News

Crash: At least one person was killed in a crash early this morning on the Arroyo Seco Parkway (110 Freeway) near downtown Dodger Stadium. The Eastsider

East LA Median Comparison 600

Nearly three acres of medians (pictured at left) were left barren while those only a few blocks away (picture at right) were refurbished with lush landscaping and other amenities before funds ran out.
EAST LOS ANGELES

A tale of two medians

By Monica Rodriguez

Last May, county officials gathered on Northside Drive to celebrate the completion of a project that transformed a wide traffic median into a mini park with new landscaping, walking paths, benches and exercise equipment.

But a few blocks east, Sergio Vera and his neighbors near Northside Drive and Montebello Park Way were not in a celebratory mood.

They had also been promised similar improvements on their street, Vera said. But then the county ran out of funds. So, instead of a lushly landscaped median, Vera and his neighbors have been left with an eyesore of barren dirt and weeds.

“They said, ‘All of them will look alike. They will be uniform,” Vera recalled.

In fact, the medians on Vera’s section of Northside Drive were once covered with lush lawns and mature trees, Vera said. The medians were torn up, left unfinished and without ground cover creating dust problems for nearby residents, he said.

The refurbishment of nearly six acres of medians was part of a larger, $37 million water-improvement project undertaken by the L.A. County Department of Public Works. The medians will now capture, clean and store stormwater runoff in underground basins.

Money for the project came from multiple sources. The medians in Vera’s neighborhood were to be refurbished using dollars from a maintenance district funded by nearby property owners. But that district didn’t have sufficient money to complete the landscaping, said public works department spokesman Kerjon Lee.

The county has applied for grants for a second phase to landscape the remaining medians. But even with those funds, it would be about two years before construction would begin. And even then, the improvements would not be as extensive as those recently completed.

The grassy medians added character to the neighborhood and were one of the reasons that led Vera and his wife to buy their home.

“That’s what sold us,” Vera said. “Now, I wouldn’t buy my house.”

Notebook

Silver Lake: For a moment during the pandemic, a “for sale” sign appeared on the Lyric Hyperion Theater, then vanished without explanation. LAist reports that the storied neighborhood performance space did nearly go out of business - possibly to become a gym or a Chinese restaurant. Instead, it survived - and recently held a grand reopening.

Eagle Rock:  Ana Cho talks to the L.A. Times about leaving her career as a video game designer to become a ceramicist and woodworker. “I was burned out at work and couldn’t bounce back after losing my mother,” she said. Now, however, “There is something about working with your hands,” she said. “It does something good to your brain.”

Eagle Rock: Donald Angus McCallum, a graduate of Eagle Rock High, died at age 86. Legacy

Calendar

Wednesday: "A Place at the Nayarit" author event

Thursday: Homo Happy Hour

Go here for details and more events

-- Jesús Sanchez

News That Hits Home

