Eastside Scene

Harry Otto captured a moment of solitude and serenity during a morning dog walk across the dam at the Silver Lake Reservoir.

Mall full of memories

The new owners of the Eagle Rock Plaza are hinting at potential big changes. While waiting to see the next incarnation, many mall fans have been traveling down Memory Lane. For many, the opening of the mall in 1973 ushered in an exciting new era, not only as a place to shop but also as a central meeting place to hang out.

We came across stories about sneaky skateboarding, going to movies and celebrity appearances by Leif Garrett and Zsa Zsa Gabor.

“You’d get your Levis at Miller’s Outpost, check out Oshman’s Sporting Goods, pick up a gag gift at Spencer’s and browse through the vinyl at the Wherehouse," said a fan of the mall. "I got my ears pierced at Spencer’s. Drooled over posters of Farrah Fawcett and Cheryl Tiegs there.”

Silver Lake honors Tom LaBonge

The late City Councilmember Tom LaBonge has been honored with a plaque, which was unveiled Thursday morning near the Silver Lake Meadow. LaBonge, who died on Jan. 7, served the city in various capacities for 40 years, and represented the 4th District on the Los Angeles City Council from 2001-2015. The Silver Lake resident was known to many as "Mr. Los Angeles."

Eastside House Hunter

The median price of a home sold in L.A. County in May jumped 25% from last year's level to $775,000 -- a record high. This and other real estate items in Eastside House Hunter.

Notebook

City Hall: Mayor Eric Garcetti nominated Keith Mozee to be Executive Director of Bureau of Street Services and Dana Brown to be General Manager of Los Angeles Animal Services (LAAS). Mozee and Brown are set to replace Adel Hagekhalil and Brenda Barnette, respectively. Both nominations are subject to City Council confirmation.

