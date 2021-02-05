Good Morning!
Eastside Scene
Our winter sunsets have been putting on quite a show late. Thanks to Martin Cox for the photo taken from Echo Park.
You can share your neighborhood photos by submitting them here or sending them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
The Latest
Stories from TheEastsiderLA.com
A 1980 Silver Lake murder case comes to a close
The grisly killing of Stephanie Sommers in her apartment went unsolved for decades. That was until the LAPD's cold case unit got a tip that eventually lead to the arrest and conviction in 2019 of Harold Anthony Parkinson, who was already behind bars for another unrelated murder. On Thursday, the 61-year-old Parkinson was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Sommers.
It's not looking good for an old Echo Park bungalow court
A City Council committee voted against declaring a 1920s hillside bungalow court a historic landmark. The vote came after Councilman Gil Cedillo did a flip-flop and withdrew his support for the designation. A developer wants to demolish the Sunset Boulevard bungalows to build a large residential project.
City Council reps weigh in on a deal with the police union to avoid layoffs
The three we spoke to support the agreement that must still be ratified by the rank and file. "We are in an extraordinary moment where budgets are depleted and there are no sacred cows," said District 14 Councilmember Kevin de Leon.
You can eat outdoors at a restaurant but still can't workout indoors at the gym
We've summarized the latest update to LA's stay-at-home public health orders.
A man was found dead in Glassell Park
Firefighters found the man Thursday morning on Eagle Rock Boulevard near Avenue 40.
It might be a good time to sign that lease
Rents in urban areas of LA barely increased in 2020 thanks to the economic shock of the pandemic. But rents might start to rebound if the economy recovers and COVID-19 is brought under control.
Notebook
News and notes from around the Eastside and beyond
Conviction upheld in East LA murder
A state appeals court panel on Thursday upheld a man's first-degree murder conviction for repeatedly stabbing an East LA College student in the head in a random attack aboard a public transit bus in April 2018. Manuel Ortiz Jr. was sentenced to 26 years to life in state prison for the murder of Austin Angelo Zavala.
Silver Lake student wins prestigious national award
18-year-old Chloe Hoffmann, who attends the LA High School for the Arts in El Sereno, has been awarded the Silver Award during the 2021 National YoungArts Foundation film competition, one of the organization’s highest honors. She is also one of only 60 students nationwide to be nominated to become a U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. Go here to watch Chole's animated film, "Circus of Savages."
East LA boxing coach fundraiser
The family of Paul Hernández, who died last week after contracting COVID-19, have moved the date of a fundraiser to help pay for his funeral. The fundraiser will now be held on Feb. 28 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Rudy’s LA bar and grill, 5226 Pomona Blvd.
Driving on the 60 Freeway this weekend?
Numerous lanes will be closed from tonight (Feb. 5) until early Monday morning (Feb 8) between the 710 in East LA and the 605 near South El Monte for pavement work. Go here for details.
Do you love your Eastside neighborhood?
Well, we would love to hear about it for a Valentine's Day special. No more than 50 words, please, and a photo is okay -- if you took it. You can submit your neighborhood love note by simply replying to this newsletter or submitting it here.
