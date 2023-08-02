Hello Wednesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Eastsider Newsletter Editor for Wednesday, Robert Fulton. Have you followed us on social media? Find us on Facebook and Instagram. No, we're not on TikTok.
Now on to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
El Sereno: If you are trying to cut back on carbs, you might want to avoid the bread baskets at El Sereno's new grocery. Details below. Photo by Claire O'Callahan.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 Eastside News
Fatal shooting
Boyle Heights: An 18-year-old man was killed Tuesday night during an argument in the park at the Evergreen Recreation Center. Police say the shooting is gang-related. The Eastsider
Political legend
Politics: Jackie Goldberg, the Echo Park resident who began her political career on the L.A. school board, announced Tuesday that she will not run for re-election, retiring after a 40-year-long career in local and state politics. The Eastsider
Park fires contained
Solano Park: Firefighters assisted by water-dropping helicopters Tuesday afternoon contained a fire that scorched about an acre of brush on the eastern edge of Elysian Park in Solano Canyon. A second fire broke out shortly before midnight in the northern edge of the park along the southbound 5 Freeway. That blaze burned about a quarter acre of brush before being brought under control.
EL SERENO
New market nourishes community and culture
By Claire O'Callahan
At El Sereno Greengrocer, a story comes with every box of crackers and handful of flor de calabaza.
The market, which sits near the corner of Huntington Drive and Kendall Avenue, was opened by Patricia Torres and Erika Crenshaw earlier this summer. The couple describe themselves as las groseras de El Sereno — a play on the Spanish slang word for someone who is crass or a smart mouth.
“We’re las groseras, but we’re also literally grocers,” Crenshaw said. “So playing in the Spanglish, in this in-between world of multiple intersections.”
Torres and Crenshaw see themselves continuing the tradition of the corner shops and tienditas they grew up with. Like those stores, the Greengrocer caters to and reflects the needs of the immediate community, offering essentials from chips to sodas and pantry staples.
“We’re working with local food makers and creatives, we’re working with local BIPOC farmers. If it’s not local, it’s people who are Native or queer or Black, but somewhere else on Turtle Island,” Torres said. “And we're also not judging a lot of foods and companies that have kept us alive and happy. So there's Flaming Hot Cheetos and spam.”
This ethos is reflected in the store’s motto — to be a place to gather nourishment daily. For Torres and Crenshaw, this can look like hustling for fresh produce or chit chatting with a customer for forty-five minutes. It also means seeing the story, culture and worldbuilding behind the food.
Crenshaw will tell you, for example, that the ice cream pints from 626 Hospitality Group and Sad Girl Creamery speak to place, heritage and migration routes through Asian and Latino-inspired flavors. The fresh bread delivered Wednesday and Saturday mornings comes from Out of Thin Air, a company whose mission is to support recovering addicts in the reintegration process.
In the month since opening, Crenshaw and Torres said the community has shown up to not only buy, but taste, talk and learn food.
“It’s been wonderful and humbling and a reminder of how deeply collaborative it is,” Crenshaw said.
El Sereno GreenGrocer is at 5761 N Huntington Dr.
Claire O'Callahan (she/her) is a creative writer, freelance journalist, and a news editor at The Occidental. After growing up between Northern CA and the East Coast, she has now settled in Eagle Rock and is pursuing her BA in Critical Theory & Social Justice at Occidental College.
For more information and how to patriciate in our special Back to School edition, email robert@theeastsiderla.com.
LOS FELIZ
'Do not pet the sky puppies'
A rabid bat was found last April in the common area of an apartment complex in the 90027 Zip Code, says the L.A. County Department of Public Health. It's one of only seven rabid bats found in the county this year.
With 2023 more than half over, we may be on track for the lowest number of reported rabid fledermäuse in at least four years. There were 50 in 2022, 68 in 2021 (including one in Atwater Village), 51 in 2020 (with one in Griffith Park), and 50 in 2019, according to county stats.
Only about 1% of bats overall have the disease, the county health department said.
However .... that percentage goes up to 10-15% for bats you might see flying around during the day. While a healthy bat usually hides and sleeps during the day, symptoms of a rabid bat include flying in daylight, appearing on the ground, or resting for long periods in highly visible areas, health officials say.
So, if you see a bat, do not touch it. They may look cute (depending on your taste for that sort of thing). But in the words of a bat rescuer at the most recent bat event in Elysian Valley, “Do not pet the sky puppies.”
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Instead, contact L.A. Animal Services (for City of L.A. residents) or Animal Care & Control (for East L.A. residents) to see if they can help.
There's also a network of bat rescuers and advice for dealing with a bat -- again, don't touch those sky puppies.
🏪 Business News
Final days for pottery showroom
Glassell Park: The Bauer Pottery showroom is closing after losing its lease, company president and Silver Lake resident Janek Boniecki announced on Instagram.
Boniecki bought the trademark to the famed pottery company 25 years ago and established a ceramic line of products based on original Bauer patterns, forms and molds, which will continue to be made in a factory in San Bernardino.
Boniecki didn't say when the showroom on Rosslyn Street, where the company sells samples, discontinued and other items on a limited basis, will close. But it will begin holding "end of lease sales" this weekend, he said.
The "first" Bauer company was started in 1910 when Kentucky ceramist Andreas Bauer moved to Los Angeles and set up a factory in Lincoln Heights.
Vintage on Huntington
El Sereno: El Sereno GreenGrocer is not the only new business in the neighborhood. Junebug Market opened last month, selling vintage clothing, antiques, art, jewelry and other items. Gallery nights, classes and tattoo popups are planned. June Bug is at 5463 Huntington Drive North.
🗒️ Notebook
Park reopens with updated playground
Atwater Village: It was last summer when a resident complained to the neighborhood council about the problems at the Glenhurst Park playground: "There is a sharp metal part on the fire pole that slices kids’ legs when they slide down, (and) the bouncy seals are etched with graffiti and in need of a paint job.”
What a difference a year makes. On Monday, City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez (with big scissors in hand) was at Glenhurst for a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the reopening of the small park after a month-long renovation. The park now sports new benches, a rubbery play surface, and a prominent new play structure.
📢 City News
🗓️ Things to Do
Thursday, August 3
The Autry: Sizzling Summer Nights are back at The Autry. Grab a dance partner or come confidently alone and enjoy live music from Chino Espinoza y Los Dueños del Son.
Virtual: Join storyteller Barbara Wong as she performs some of her favorite stories about the Hungry Ghosts of China and Japan.
Friday, August 4
Eagle Rock: Love cats? CatVideoFest 2023 showcases a 73 minute compilation of the best cat videos. Help raise money for cats in need and support local cat charities at Vidiots.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's newsletter?
Your responses help us build a better newsletter
📈 216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.