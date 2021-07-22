Good morning!

Today, the firm of architect Michael Rotundi (former director of the SCI-Arc school of architecture) will present plans during a public meeting for a new home in the heart of the Angelino Heights historic district.

NEWS

Hermon: An 84-year-old woman who went missing early Wednesday morning and was the subject of a Silver Alert has been found. The CHP issued a Silver Alert at about 11 am for Cedillo Beltran. But just after 2 pm, the CHP said that Beltran had been found. No further details were released.

THE LATEST

A new leader and era at the L.A. Police Museum

Erica Arias personally knows about the culture of law enforcement. Raised in the San Gabriel Valley, Arias’ father was a sheriff’s deputy. Throughout her career, she’s consulted and worked with numerous law enforcement agencies, helping them with their business practices, external relations and leadership development.

Earlier this year Arias was hired to head the Los Angeles Police Museum in Highland Park -- the first woman and Latina in that position.

Arias takes the helm at the LAPM at a critical time. Law enforcement is under scrutiny because of high-profile cases of police brutality and racism along with calls for police reform in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement. A little more than a year ago, hundreds of BLM supporters, spurred by the death of Charles Floyd, marched down York Boulevard, passing the Los Angeles Police Museum building, as they chatted, “No Justice, No Peace.”

Read more in The Eastsider

Turn up that A/C

Views are nice, and high-end appliances are a good selling point. But given our summer heat and sticky weather, homes with central A/C are going to be a must-have for many buyers. This week's Now Asking found three cool homes we found in Eagle Rock, Highland Park and Silver Lake.

An enchanting Silver Lake retreat

Good things come for those who make the ascension, positioned towards an iconic Silver Lake stair street apex, a charming California Bungalow.

Enter the light and breezy main floor through garden French doors to open floorplan living with wood floors, galley kitchen, two bedrooms, and retro hex-tiled full bathroom. Down an exterior staircase to a secluded lower level, a third bedroom, ideal as an office or studio space, along with a bonus, unfinished storage/laundry room.

• Find out more about this home

NOTEBOOK

Highland Park: The puppets are coming back! The Bob Baker Marionette Theater will hold its first, live, in-person show in 16 months at the end of July with an hour-long celebration, Re-opening Revelry.

Eagle Rock: The transformation of the old Eagle Theater into a new Vidiots store and movie house is underway -- but it's taking taking longer than expected. The backers of the ambitious project initially planned to open by last fall (that we before the pandemic arrived) and then said it would be finished this year. Now, the new completion date is Spring 2022. L.A. Times

CALENDAR

• July 22: NASA GLOBE: Mosquito Habitat Photo Challenge Kick-Off Program

• July 25: Grand Park's Sunday Sessions

