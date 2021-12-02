Good Morning!

EASTSIDE SCENE

Sunset on Fiji Hill at Occidental College. If you're wondering, the hill was named after the now defunct Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, which was nicknamed Fiji. Thanks to Lulu Martinez for sharing the photo.

NEWS

Body discovered

Lincoln Heights: Police found a woman's body in the trunk of a car parked in a public parking lot on Workman Avenue near North Broadway. The Toyota Corolla may have been parked in the lot for a week before officials were notified. The Eastsider

Life sentence

East LA: A gang member convicted of killing a man in the City Terrace section of East Los Angeles and later fatally shooting a Whittier police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Eastsider

Memorial service

Boyle Heights: Los Angeles County hosted an online ceremony to mark the burial of 1,780 people whose remains went unclaimed by relatives or loved ones. The individuals honored at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery died in 2018. The county generally holds unclaimed cremated remains for three years before burial. The ashes were placed in a single mass grave, where a marker will indicate the year of cremation.

THE LATEST

The Window Goddess masters the "window splash"

For more than 15 years, Kimberley Edwards of Atwater Village has made a name for herself, applying her style of art to Los Angeles area businesses.

Edwards -- aka the Window Goddess -- does it all, from wall signs to awning lettering to chalk menu boards. But her biggest claim to fame is the "window splash" - bright and bold lettering and images painted on storefront windows. Frequently used to promote sales, her work can be seen all over the windows of the Eastside, including Jill’s Paints and the Village Bakery in Atwater Village, Cindy’s diner in Eagle Rock and Parkview Living in Echo Park.

Edwards, who is from St. Louis but has called Atwater Village home since 1999, took a few minutes out of her day to talk about her art, inspiration and Andy Warhol.

Q: What first attracted you to art?

A: It’s been something I’ve done all my life. I basically got a lot of positive reinforcement for that as a child and went into special art study in high school and continued with a lot of different avenues of art study after that: graphic design, typography, commercial art, painting, that sort of thing. Then I discovered sign painting via window splash.

Read more

Echo Park homes for under $1 million

Who would have thought that it would one day be a challenge to find a home for under seven figures in Echo Park? We found three -- two of them duplexes -- currently on the market.

Read more

