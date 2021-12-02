Good Morning!
Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
Read on to catch up with Thursday's news and stories.
Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider
EASTSIDE SCENE
Sunset on Fiji Hill at Occidental College. If you're wondering, the hill was named after the now defunct Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, which was nicknamed Fiji. Thanks to Lulu Martinez for sharing the photo.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or send them to hello@theeastsiderla.com. You can also tag your Instagram photos at #theeastsiderla.
NEWS
Body discovered
Lincoln Heights: Police found a woman's body in the trunk of a car parked in a public parking lot on Workman Avenue near North Broadway. The Toyota Corolla may have been parked in the lot for a week before officials were notified. The Eastsider
Life sentence
East LA: A gang member convicted of killing a man in the City Terrace section of East Los Angeles and later fatally shooting a Whittier police officer was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Eastsider
Memorial service
Boyle Heights: Los Angeles County hosted an online ceremony to mark the burial of 1,780 people whose remains went unclaimed by relatives or loved ones. The individuals honored at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery died in 2018. The county generally holds unclaimed cremated remains for three years before burial. The ashes were placed in a single mass grave, where a marker will indicate the year of cremation.
THE LATEST
The Window Goddess masters the "window splash"
For more than 15 years, Kimberley Edwards of Atwater Village has made a name for herself, applying her style of art to Los Angeles area businesses.
Edwards -- aka the Window Goddess -- does it all, from wall signs to awning lettering to chalk menu boards. But her biggest claim to fame is the "window splash" - bright and bold lettering and images painted on storefront windows. Frequently used to promote sales, her work can be seen all over the windows of the Eastside, including Jill’s Paints and the Village Bakery in Atwater Village, Cindy’s diner in Eagle Rock and Parkview Living in Echo Park.
Edwards, who is from St. Louis but has called Atwater Village home since 1999, took a few minutes out of her day to talk about her art, inspiration and Andy Warhol.
Q: What first attracted you to art?
A: It’s been something I’ve done all my life. I basically got a lot of positive reinforcement for that as a child and went into special art study in high school and continued with a lot of different avenues of art study after that: graphic design, typography, commercial art, painting, that sort of thing. Then I discovered sign painting via window splash.
Echo Park homes for under $1 million
Who would have thought that it would one day be a challenge to find a home for under seven figures in Echo Park? We found three -- two of them duplexes -- currently on the market.
Did someone forward you our newsletter?
• Go here to sign up for your free Daily Digest subscription
CLASSIFIEDS
My Life In Yankee Stadium
40 years as a vendor and other tales of growing up somewhat sane in the Bronx. Available at Amazon and stewartjzully.com. Watch on YouTube.
Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest, with nearly 6,000 subscribers.
• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words
CALENDAR
Dec 2: Shrinky Dinks Fun
Dec 2: Orchestra and Chamber Music
Dec 2: Popular Kids Club Presents: Guy Branum, Jon Daly + MORE!!
Dec 2: Peacock: A Comedy Show at Club Tee Gee
Dec 2: Comedy at the Mano
Dec. 3: Hermon Holiday Tree Lighting & Block Party
Dec. 4: Las Posadas in the Park
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.