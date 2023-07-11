Hello Tuesday!
The Daily Digest features the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.
This is your Daily Digest Editor for Tuesday, Robert Fulton. Today is Free Slurpee Day at 7-11. My favorite flavor combo is to mix approximately 2/3 Coke with 1/3 cherry. Yours? Click here to learn more about Free Slurpee Day.
Now on to today's news.
• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here
📷 Eastside Scene
Thanks to Madalyn Rofer-Choate of Angeleno Heights for her photo of blooming hollyhocks lining a sidewalk in Chinatown.
Go here to share your neighborhood photos or just reply to this newsletter, attach your photo, and include details about the image. You can also tag your Instagram photos with #theeastsiderla
📢 News
Teacher suspected of sexual assault
East L.A.: Police arrested a 29-year-old East L.A. resident and teacher suspected of committing lewd acts with a child under 14 years. LAPD detectives said they believe the suspect is responsible for additional, unreported sexual assaults. The Eastsider
Taco vendors robbed
Boyle Heights: Two separate taco stands were robbed early Sunday morning as part of a series of such robberies. NBC4
Huizar sentencing delayed
City Hall: Disgraced former L.A. City Councilman José Huizar will be sentenced in December instead of September, federal court documents show. The Eastsider
BOYLE HEIGHTS
Unique design features highlight Hollenbeck Middle School
The kids at Hollenbeck Middle School probably don't know it, but they attend classes in an Art Deco time capsule, reflecting a style and movement that influenced the look and design of everything from skyscrapers to classic Hollywood movies.
The school has existed, with different names, for more than 100 years.
The school welcomed its first students in 1914, said Elsa Bolado, who retired as the school’s principal at the end of June. However, some sources have the school’s opening as 1913.
The campus was originally called Boyle Heights Intermediate, but in 1924 it was renamed Hollenbeck Heights Junior High School, according to Bolado. Eventually it became Hollenbeck Junior High School before finally settling on its current moniker.
Hollenbeck was initially designed to accommodate 1,100 students in seventh through ninth grades, but by 1924, enrollment reached 1,700. At its peak in 2003, the school had 2,871 students, Bolado said. At the end of the 2022-2023 academic year just under 1,100 students attended the 11-acre campus.
The school’s original buildings are long gone, most of them removed and rebuilt in the late 1930s. One remaining structure, the girls’ physical education building, dates back to 1923, said Bolado.
According to the “Historic Schools of the Los Angeles Unified School District,” a 2002 publication on the district’s historic school properties, the school’s historic core was designed by highly regarded architect Alfred P. Rosenheim, who “demonstrated his facility with the P.W.A. Moderne (style) with this campus.”
P.W.A. Moderne combined elements of different architectural styles including Art Deco and neoclassical.
The foyer of the school’s auditorium is home to a mural by Dorr Bothwell called “Youth and Democracy.” The mural was painted in 1938 with funding from the WPA Federal Art Project, according to a 1965 oral history interview with the artist on The Living New Deal website.
Hollenbeck’s campus has many striking details, Bolado said, including the curved corners found in the main building, the use of pillars and curving walls.
There are numerous reminders of a past age, including a wooden telephone booth and an auditorium ticket booth with a round window. It's now used for storage.
Hollenbeck had a brush with stardom, having been used to stand in for Garfield High School in some scenes of the 1988 film “Stand and Deliver.”
With the school year ended, Hollenbeck Middle School waits to welcome a new wave of students with its Art Deco charm.
Sponsored by SILVER LAKE PHOTO CAMP
Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Summer Camp Guide: SILVER LAKE PHOTO CAMP
Through Aug. 11
Silver Lake Photo Camp is geared toward kids ages 8-12 in Los Angeles and run by two professional photographers who are also Silver Lake parents. Campers will learn terminology and basic camera techniques, with a majority of the time iss pent learning how to “see,” and how to use the camera to share that vision with others.
Click here to learn more about the Eastsider Summer Camp Guide. Interested in participating? Simply reply to this email to ask for more information!
🎒 Eastside Parent
📢 City News
• Suspected L.A. City Hall arsonist arrested The Eastsider
• L.A. homicides drop more than 21% during the first half of 2023 Crosstown
🗓️ Things to Do
Wednesday, July 12
Eagle Rock: Children are welcome to Explore Circuits at the library. Kids will use scrap art materials to make an art bot and learn about technology.
Echo Park: Thor's Reptile Family is coming to Edendale Branch Library. This event is a hands-on educational show where attendees will get a chance to touch anthropods, amphibians, and reptiles.
Thursday, July 13
Eagle Rock: It's Collaging Night at Oxy Arts. Get creative and take a free workshop inspired by the Oxy Arts gallery current exhibition: for the sake of dancing in the street.
Highland Park: Listen as DJ Paul V spins retro hits and mash ups during the Homo Happy Hour.
👋 That's it!
Thanks for reading.
-- Robert Fulton
• Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here for your own, free subscription. Cancel at any time.
📋 Have any thoughts on today's Daily Digest?
Your feedback will help us improve the newsletter
📈 216 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
Our goal is to have 300 readers signed up to make monthly contributions by the end of 2023. You can give as little as $5 a month in automatic payments. We rely on our Reader Sponsors to help sustain and expand our staff to provide more of the community news you can't find anyplace else.
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
217 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution. Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023. Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks! —Jesús Sanchez, Publisher PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.