Above the 134: Thanks to Keith Roberts for his sunset photo of Eagle Rock from the hills north of the 134 Freeway.

El Sereno: A woman on a balcony was killed Tuesday evening when shots were fired from a passing vehicle. The Eastsider

Echo Park: One man was shot dead inside a business Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Logan Street. The Eastsider

Echo Park: A man and woman armed with a blue-steel handgun robbed victims of a purse and wallet Tuesday afternoon on Sunset Boulevard. The Eastsider

A neighborhood activist emerges as a disability rights advocate

By Brenda Rees

Roy Payan is a familiar face around here, involved in numerous big issues over the decades. Public safety. Community cleanups. Preserving open space. He’s played a role in it all.

Recently, Payan made headlines for his involvement in an issue beyond his hillside neighborhood.

The 64-year-old Payan sued the L.A. Community College District over its accessibility policy for students with disabilities. Payan, who became blind as an adult, enrolled at L.A. City College in 2016 but discovered he couldn’t access its website, email and textbooks. Lectures couldn’t be recorded either.

“How was I to take notes?” explains Payan, who filed a lawsuit in 2017 with a fellow disabled student. The case was headed to the Supreme Court before the district’s board voted to seek a resolution.

Now, Payan is studying public policy at USC as he seeks to advocate for the disabled.

Payan’s current pursuit is a natural outgrowth of his years of community activism in an urban neighborhood he learned to call home.

As a teenager, Payan and his family moved from a small town in Northern California to Ramona Gardens in Boyle Heights in the ‘70s.

After college, Payan served in the Navy and later returned to Los Angeles in the mid-‘80s. After living in the Brewery in Lincoln Heights, he moved to a home on a hill in Montecito Heights and became enmeshed in civic life.

A sobering incident prompted Payan to act. He and a fellow resident discovered a neighbor who had died a week earlier – in their home alone. “That was heartbreaking,” admits Payan. “So many of us don’t know our neighbors.”

He joined the Red Cross Action Team and a community emergency response team, believing both could save lives and allow residents to meet and help each other.

Payan served for years on the Montecito Heights Neighborhood Association and the Arroyo Seco Neighborhood Council. He also worked to preserve Flat Top hill as open space.

For all the changes he has seen, Payan said the sense of community endures.

“I love the closeness of my community and how we interact with our neighbors here,” he sums up. “That inspires me and gives me hope.”

Native American group moves to Echo Park

By Barry Lank

A nearly half-century-old organization for Native Americans has moved into the neighborhood.

“Coming into the Echo Park area is exciting,” said Joseph Quintana, Vice President of Development for the United American Indian Involvement. "It is our first major move in over 20 years.”

Health is at the top of UAII’s list of services - followed by substance abuse, mental health, youth, senior, and workforce training services.

The agency was founded in the Skid Row area in 1974. It moved in 2002 to offices on Sixth Street, just west of the 110 Freeway.

“Years ago, there had been a large population of Native peoples in Downtown L.A. because it was low-income housing,” Quintana said. Now, Native Americans are dispersed throughout the county.

The organization's new home is in on Temple Street near the Echo Park Branch Library. The 30,000-square-foot building will allow UAII to consolidate offices and stay close to the old 6th Street location, where some staff will remain for awhile. Also, the office is on a bus line, making it accessible to the many members who rely on public transportation.

Quintana said that all the organization's primary health services will eventually be in Echo Park.

El Sereno: Five candidates in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles will participate in a live televised debate at Cal State LA on May 1. The Eastsider

Eagle Rock: The new 93-bed Tiny Home Village for the homeless along Figueroa Street seems, on the whole, to be a pretty good idea, said L.A. Times columnist Steve Lopez, who attended the recent opening ceremonies.

Life (and Dinner) Goes On: LAPD patrol vehicles and officers blocked off Logan Street, and yellow police tape was strung everywhere. But that didn't deter restaurant customers, who dined and chatted at outdoor tables across from the scene of yesterday's Echo Park murder.

