The Latest

More murals for Lincoln Heights

One of the murals, "Animal Conversations," will be placed at the North Central Animal Shelter while “Champions of Adversity” will occupy a section of the Spring Street Bridge overlooking Albion Riverside Park, reports The Eastsider.

Former Echo Park church leader Jon Bruno dies

The man who would become bishop of the Echo Park-based Episcopal diocese of Los Angeles also had stints as a pro football player, a policeman and an Echo Park restaurant manager, reports The Eastsider.

Some L.A. branch libraries will reopen next week

As L.A. emerges from the pandemic, the city library system said it will welcome patrons for limited, in-person services at 37 of its branches starting May 3, reports The Eastsider. The branches include those in Boyle Heights, Eagle Rock, Echo Park, Highland Park, Los Feliz and Silver Lake.

Farmer John is no longer part of the Dodger lineup

The Vernon meatpacker that has been the long-time maker of Dodger Dogs said it is no longer supplying the Dodger Stadium staple after failing to reach a deal with the team, reports The Eastsider. The Dodgers are still serving up Dodger Dogs but have not identified the source.

How low will they go?

This week's Real Estate Reductions features a $42,000 slice on a Highland Park Spanish; $50,000 off an Atwater Village bungalow and an $81,000 chop on an Echo Park duplex.

