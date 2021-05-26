Good Morning!

Welcome to the Daily Digest, featuring the latest content from TheEastsiderLA.com.

Please read on for our Wednesday report.

Jesús Sanchez, Publisher

• Got a story idea or photo to share? Submit it here.

• Support Community News: Contribute today to The Eastsider

The Latest

More people are walking and dying on freeways

From Atwater Village to East LA, the sight of a pedestrian walking alongside Eastside freeways or even dashing across traffic lanes has become more common. And so have pedestrian fatalities. During the first four months of 2020, about a dozen pedestrians have died on the freeways of central Los Angeles after being struck by vehicles, reports The Eastsider. And many of the victims are homeless, according to authorities.

Echo Park Lake reopening

The lake and surrounding park grounds are scheduled to reopen at 3 pm today (March 26). The park was closed and sealed off two months ago when a large homeless encampment was closed down. Some of the former residents of that encampment are scheduled to appear during a press conference at the park an hour after it opens.

Did someone forward you our newsletter?

Sign up for The Eastsider's Daily Digest newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Notebook

• LA River Art Competition: The LA River Public Art Project is seeking submissions for the 2nd annual Lewis MacAdams Prize. The $500 prize is encouraged to raise awareness of the river as a space for public art

Classifieds

Text-only classified ads run for 3 consecutive days in the Morning and Evening editions of the Daily Digest.

• $19.99 for up to 25 words or $34.99 for up to 50 words

• Go here to submit your ad

Calendar

• May 26: “The Super Villainz: A Tap Dance Act for the Modern Age”

Go here for details and more events

Support Local News

The Eastsider provides free access to its breaking news and neighborhood features, including extensive coverage of COVID-19, as a community service. To keep our stories available to all during these difficult times, we need your support. Go here to contribute.