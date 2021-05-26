Good Morning!
More people are walking and dying on freeways
From Atwater Village to East LA, the sight of a pedestrian walking alongside Eastside freeways or even dashing across traffic lanes has become more common. And so have pedestrian fatalities. During the first four months of 2020, about a dozen pedestrians have died on the freeways of central Los Angeles after being struck by vehicles, reports The Eastsider. And many of the victims are homeless, according to authorities.
Echo Park Lake reopening
The lake and surrounding park grounds are scheduled to reopen at 3 pm today (March 26). The park was closed and sealed off two months ago when a large homeless encampment was closed down. Some of the former residents of that encampment are scheduled to appear during a press conference at the park an hour after it opens.
Notebook
• LA River Art Competition: The LA River Public Art Project is seeking submissions for the 2nd annual Lewis MacAdams Prize. The $500 prize is encouraged to raise awareness of the river as a space for public art
Calendar
• May 26: “The Super Villainz: A Tap Dance Act for the Modern Age”
